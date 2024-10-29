Yule Love the All-new Whataburger® White Chocolate Peppermint Shake and Hot or Iced Coffee Flavor, Just in Time for the Holidays!

Whataburger's White Chocolate Peppermint Shake is the classic, rich vanilla shake base mixed with sweet white chocolate and cool peppermint. Whether you're strolling down candy cane lane, decorating your home or spending time with friends and family, this shake is the perfect sip for winter. Can't get enough of this festive flavor? Add it to your coffee! Fans can keep the holiday magic alive and enjoy a "jolly good time" while fueling late-night shopping sprees or holiday road trips with Hot or Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee. 'Tis the season to be cozy, cool and caffeinated!

Whataburger's White Chocolate Peppermint Shake and Hot or Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee is only here for a limited time, so don't miss out on this wondrous winter treat. Guests can find both items in-store, at the drive-thru, online at whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Guests who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, the signature condiments are available at whatastore.com.

