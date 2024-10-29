Yule Love the All-new Whataburger® White Chocolate Peppermint Shake and Hot or Iced Coffee Flavor, Just in Time for the Holidays!

News provided by

Whataburger

Oct 29, 2024, 10:00 ET

But Just Like the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, These Treats Are Only Here for a Limited Time

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, pumpkin spice! Whataburger's all-new White Chocolate Peppermint Shake is this year's holiday treat. Cool in more ways than one, this limited-time shake will be available starting Nov. 5 and is a winter wonderland in a cup. If you prefer a shot of caffeine in your treats, Whataburger is also launching Hot or Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee for Guests who want a sweet pick-me-up.

Whataburger's White Chocolate Peppermint Shake is the classic, rich vanilla shake base mixed with sweet white chocolate and cool peppermint. Whether you're strolling down candy cane lane, decorating your home or spending time with friends and family, this shake is the perfect sip for winter. Can't get enough of this festive flavor? Add it to your coffee! Fans can keep the holiday magic alive and enjoy a "jolly good time" while fueling late-night shopping sprees or holiday road trips with Hot or Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee. 'Tis the season to be cozy, cool and caffeinated!

Whataburger's White Chocolate Peppermint Shake and Hot or Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee is only here for a limited time, so don't miss out on this wondrous winter treat. Guests can find both items in-store, at the drive-thru, online at whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Guests who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, the signature condiments are available at whatastore.com.

About Whataburger® 
Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building systemwide revenue of more than $4 billion annually across our 16-state footprint and over 1,050 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on iOS or Android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger-branded merchandise and selected sauces, including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, at WhataStore.com. Find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

Press Contact Bryan Gonzales | [email protected] | 512-797-8579 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whataburger

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Todd Huetinck Appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer at Whataburger

Todd Huetinck Appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer at Whataburger

Whataburger is pleased to announce that Todd Huetinck has joined the brand as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer. With nearly two decades of global...
Whataburger's® All-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Is Spice That's Just Right

Whataburger's® All-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Is Spice That's Just Right

It's gettin' hot in here, y'all! Keeping up the heat streak after announcing the limited-time Nashville Hot WhataWings, Whataburger is running up the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Restaurants

Restaurants

Retail

Retail

Beverages

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics