YuMOVE Explains the Importance of Triple Action Joint Support for Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers triple-action formula to ease occasional stiffness, support joint structure and promote mobility in dogs.

Scientific understanding of canine mobility concerns and support has greatly advanced in recent years, making it the right time for pet owners to re-evaluate and rethink joint supplements as part of an effective, multi-modal care plan.

YuMOVE is scientifically proven to work in six weeks1. YuMOVE joint care is based on more than 15 years of scientific research. So, what makes YuMOVE different?

Supports a dog's own normal inflammatory process - YuMOVE's proprietary formula includes its own, unique and sustainably sourced ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel, which contains a specific combination of joint supporting ingredients – most importantly, Omega-3s, which help ease occasional joint stiffness by supporting a dog's own normal inflammatory response.

- YuMOVE's proprietary formula includes its own, unique and sustainably sourced ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel, which contains a specific combination of joint supporting ingredients – most importantly, Omega-3s, which help ease occasional joint stiffness by supporting a dog's own normal inflammatory response. Supports joint structure – YuMOVE contains glucosamine, the basic building blocks of cartilage helping support joint structure. And manganese plays a role in the formation of GAGs (building blocks of cartilage) to support collagen formation in the cartilage, tendons and ligaments.

– YuMOVE contains glucosamine, the basic building blocks of cartilage helping support joint structure. And manganese plays a role in the formation of GAGs (building blocks of cartilage) to support collagen formation in the cartilage, tendons and ligaments. Promotes joint mobility in dogs – Hyaluronic Acid is a major component of synovial fluid, and part of its unique formula, helping to lubricate and cushion the joint, and has been shown to reach the joint within two hours.2 Vitamin E is important as an antioxidant and helps to neutralize free radicals produced in the joint. YuMOVE also uses Vitamin C with Vitamin E, as it has been shown they have a synergistic effect.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand3, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally4. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks1. There's also a six-week Money-Back Guarantee5, if not satisfied.

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "YuMOVEMENT" for a one-time purchase.

Learn more: YuMOVE. Read what customers are saying: Trustpilot . Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial: YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

