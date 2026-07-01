Yunnan Flower Exports Maintain Strong Growth Ahead of IFEX Kunming 2026

China's leading floriculture province recorded 60.5% export growth in 2025 as international buyers prepare to gather in Kunming this September

KUNMING, China, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFEX 2026 will take place in Kunming, China, from September 18 to 20, 2026.

Yunnan, China's leading producer and exporter of fresh-cut flowers, reached another export milestone in 2025, with exports totaling RMB 1.22 billion (USD 170 million), up 60.5% year on year and ranking No. 1 nationwide for the seventh consecutive year.

Nationwide, China's flower exports totaled USD 579 million in 2025, with fresh-cut flowers accounting for USD 228 million, up 44.3% year on year. Yunnan-grown blooms are now exported to 64 countries and regions across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The export growth reflects Yunnan's unique natural and industrial advantages: 130,000 hectares of flower cultivation, a multi-billion-yuan floriculture industry, and production of roughly seven out of every 10 fresh-cut flowers sold in China. Dedicated green channels at Kunming Changshui International Airport, combined with 24/7 customs clearance, move freshly harvested flowers from farm to freight aircraft in less than 20 hours — well within the industry's critical 36-hour freshness window for international shipments.

As global demand grows, IFEX Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo 2026 will bring growers, breeders and buyers together to explore new varieties, technology and cross-border partnerships. Building on the success of the 2025 edition, the exhibition will take place on September 18–20 across 80,000 square meters, featuring four sectors — flowers, coffee, tropical plants and berries — and more than 600 exhibitors with an estimated 45,000 trade buyers.

This year's show features the Netherlands and Colombia as Official Countries of Honor, alongside national pavilions hosted by Thailand, Malaysia and other key flower-producing economies. Leading international exhibitors include Legro, Van Egmond, Prime Flowers, Vince Mark, Schreurs, Deliflor, Pindstrup, Rijkland, De Ruiter, Van den Berg, Hasfarm, Florensis, Chrysal, BVB, Armada, Red Peony, Ridder, Van Iperen, NaanDanJain, Hortimed, Holex, Floricultura, Priva, Hoogendoorn, Anthura, Jiff and more.

Two dedicated programs support cross-border buyers:

Yunnan Flowers Export Zone: Direct sourcing with Yunnan's leading flower growers.

Direct sourcing with Yunnan's leading flower growers. Yunnan Flowers Going Global International Forum: Expert presentations on export policy, customs compliance, taxation, market trends and logistics.

The exhibition gives buyers direct access to China's leading flower growers, international breeding companies and suppliers of tropical plants, berries and specialty coffee, helping them diversify sourcing and establish new supplier relationships in a single visit.

As Asia's leading integrated floral trade exhibition, IFEX Kunming 2026 provides an international platform for sourcing, technology exchange and long-term business partnerships across the global floriculture industry. Pre-registration is now open for global buyers, media and trade professionals.

Plan Your Visit:

Dates: September 18–20, 2026

Venue: Hall 4-10, Kunming Dianchi International Convention & Exhibition Center, China

Website: https://www.ifexflowerexpo.com/en-gb.html

Online Registration: https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/IFEX26/registeren/login?type=188IVH

SOURCE IFEX Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo 2026