Yupp Video Services Partners with Get After It Media to Launch Heartland+

YuppTV

Jan 08, 2026, 11:30 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yupp Video Services (YVS), YuppTV's B2B technology arm and a global leader in white-label OTT platforms and streaming solutions announces its strategic partnership with Get After It Media (GAIM), home to The Heartland Network, Retro TV, The Family Channel, The Action Channel, and Rev'n. This collaboration delivers Heartland+, a next-generation OTT application that expands GAIM's flagship on-air network, Heartland, into the digital forefront with advanced ad stack features and innovative content verticals.

Yupp Video Services
Yupp Video Services

Heartland+ will be backed by latest streaming technology, creating a diverse portfolio of ad units and subscription-based services. The app will bring consumers the very best of Heartland content alongside new verticals focused on family viewing and action-driven entertainment - all wrapped around the network's core affinity for country music. YVS's proven expertise in building scalable, data-driven OTT platforms ensures seamless delivery across connected TVs, mobile devices, web.

With rollout commencing in the 2nd Quarter, users can expect premium access to Heartland's country music library, family-friendly shows, action content via flexible subscriptions; advertisers will gain advanced data-driven ad units for scaled targeting. Consumers will enjoy seamless, multi-device streaming, unlocking new revenue streams and audience engagement for GAIM's evolving ecosystem.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YVS, said, "Our partnership with GAIM to launch Heartland+ blends our decade-long OTT expertise with their authentic country music heritage and family values. This app will deliver advertisers enhanced targeting precision through advanced data analytics, while providing viewers with seamless, multi-device access."

Joel Wertman, Co-President and CEO, Get After It Media, commented, "We look to partners such as YVS to help us enable data-driven audience solutions for advertisers looking to reach their customers with maximum efficiency and targeting capabilities at scale. The future of our business is highly dependent on our ability to bring innovative and data-driven audience solutions to our customers."

About Yupp Video Services (YVS)

YVS is a global leader in OTT white-labelled technology solutions, providing cutting-edge platforms that enable broadcasters, telecom operators, and content providers to deliver scalable, reliable, high-quality streaming services.

Learn more at: http://yvs.video/

About Get After It Media (GAIM)

GAIM owns and operates five nationally distributed television networks plus multiple original productions with reach into more than 93 million homes via 353 affiliates across more than 100 U.S. markets.

Learn more at: https://www.getafteritmedia.com 

Watch GAIM properties at: https://watch.itsrealgoodtv.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857512/YuppTV_Yupp_Video_Services.jpg

SOURCE YuppTV

