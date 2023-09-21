Yuyu Healthcare Conducts Global Promotion at Vitafoods Asia 2023

News provided by

Yuyu Pharma

21 Sep, 2023, 02:03 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Healthcare will participate in the Vitafoods Asia 2023 event in Bangkok, Thailand with the goal of entering the global market.

Yuyu Healthcare will operate a booth at the event and focus on promoting its ODM health functional foods manufacturing technology. Yuyu Healthcare will distribute animation videos that introduce its raw material development and patent registration portfolio as well as distribute formulation and packing samples.

Continue Reading
Yuyu Healthcare Conducts Global Promotion at Vitafoods Asia 2023
Yuyu Healthcare Conducts Global Promotion at Vitafoods Asia 2023

Yuyu Healthcare's CEO said, "For the first time in its history, Yuyu Healthcare will be operating a booth at an international event such as Vitafoods Asia 2023. It is a turning point for corporate growth and we plan to continue to find overseas customers in the future." 

Yuyu Healthcare achieved 27.5 billion KRW in sales in 2022, and was selected as a Gangwon star company that leads the revitalization of Gangwon-do's economy through shared growth in the region in 2020.

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma

Also from this source

Yuyu Pharma, Dry Eye Pipeline Mechanism of Action and Pre-clinical Results Published

Yuyu Pharma a dévoilé les résultats de son mécanisme d'action et des études comparatives pour son peptide destiné au traitement de la sécheresse oculaire

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.