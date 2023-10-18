Yuyu Pharma to attend 'CPHI Worldwide 2023'

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma will be attending CPHI Worldwide in Barcelona, Spain from October 24th to October 26th.

The Yuyu Business Development team will be able to meet great partners at booth #7G30 in the Korean Trade Association pavilion to introduce Yuyu's export products such as its modified new drug Maxmarvil EC Tablet, Yuhylyx soft capsules, Yuvaro, and Senuvela Tab, among others. 

In particular, Yuyu will focus on promoting projects currently under development, such as a reduced sized Dutasteride and Dutasteride-Tamsulosin combination drug. These projects are being developed with the goal of entering the U.S. and European Benign Prostate Hyperplasia 

Danny Kang, Export Manager at Yuyu said "As always, we look forward to having active discussions with partners at our CPHI booth. And hope to meet new potential partners as well" 

About Yuyu Pharma

With over 80 years in the healthcare industry, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a rapidly scaling global pharmaceutical company founded in Seoul, South Korea. Yuyu is committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of neurology, dermatology, urology, and ophthalmology. Yuyu's Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249315/1.jpg

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma

