YUZU Unveils Multi-Phase AAPI Month Initiative Celebrating Culture, Creativity, and Community

Forging Connections, Embracing Culture, and Cultivating Unity Throughout May and Beyond

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YUZU, the new social and dating platform designed for the Asian community, proudly announces its comprehensive initiative in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. With a commitment to uplifting, supporting, and empowering the AAPI community, YUZU presents a series of collaborative projects and events aimed at fostering cultural appreciation, creativity, and unity.

Launched in January 2024, YUZU is a new social playground catering to the Asian community, offering a space for individuals to forge meaningful connections based on shared culture, values, and interests. As a versatile platform, YUZU welcomes users from all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities, fostering inclusivity and camaraderie among its diverse user base. Whether seeking friendship or romance, YUZU provides customizable dating or social modes to accommodate various preferences, alongside features such as in-app messaging, unique profile personalization options, and vibrant community pages to foster meaningful connections within the Asian diaspora.

As the United States celebrates AAPI Heritage Month, it is important to recognize and honor the invaluable contributions, rich cultural heritage, and achievements of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. This month serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience, diversity, and cultural significance of AAPI individuals and their enduring impact on society. See below for Yuzu's impactful initiatives dedicated to uplifting and supporting the AAPI community during this commemorative month and beyond.

YUZU x Sundae School InspirASIAN Content Series: YUZU collaborates with Sundae School, a distinguished lifestyle brand focused on Korean heritage and Asian American identity, to present the InspirASIAN Content Series. Through this initiative, four Asian American creatives will share their inspirational stories and journeys, shedding light on their unique contributions to art and culture. The series, accompanied by limited edition collaboration merchandise, aims to celebrate and uplift the AAPI creative community. The first episode of the Yuzu x InspirASIAN Content Series will debut on May 10, 2024 .





YUZU collaborates with Sundae School, a distinguished lifestyle brand focused on Korean heritage and Asian American identity, to present the InspirASIAN Content Series. Through this initiative, four Asian American creatives will share their inspirational stories and journeys, shedding light on their unique contributions to art and culture. The series, accompanied by limited edition collaboration merchandise, aims to celebrate and uplift the AAPI creative community. The first episode of the Yuzu x InspirASIAN Content Series will debut on . YUZU x Sundae School Merch Collab: In partnership with Sundae School, YUZU unveils new merch collaboration, featuring limited edition long-sleeve tees co-designed by both brands. These exclusive offerings serve as a tribute to Korean heritage and Asian American identity, embodying the spirit of unity and cultural pride. This limited edition merch collab giveaway drops on May 14 exclusively on the Yuzu app.





In partnership with Sundae School, YUZU unveils new merch collaboration, featuring limited edition long-sleeve tees co-designed by both brands. These exclusive offerings serve as a tribute to Korean heritage and Asian American identity, embodying the spirit of unity and cultural pride. This limited edition merch collab giveaway drops on exclusively on the Yuzu app. YUZU x North Star Boys Partnership: YUZU joins forces with North Star Boys, a popular Asian boy band, to integrate YUZU into their unreleased song "Bug." Additionally, YUZU is sponsoring the North Star Boys' upcoming U.S. tour, featuring YUZU logo placement and an exclusive VIP ticket giveaway for their Los Angeles concert on June 27, 2024 . This partnership aims to amplify Asian American representation in the entertainment industry and foster community engagement through music and content creation. For a chance to win tickets, create a profile on Yuzu and visit https://joinyuzu.com/northstarboys .





YUZU joins forces with North Star Boys, a popular Asian boy band, to integrate YUZU into their unreleased song "Bug." Additionally, YUZU is sponsoring the North Star Boys' upcoming U.S. tour, featuring YUZU logo placement and an exclusive VIP ticket giveaway for their concert on . This partnership aims to amplify Asian American representation in the entertainment industry and foster community engagement through music and content creation. For a chance to win tickets, create a profile on Yuzu and visit . YUZU x Year of Claude "Yuzu Summer Strong" Content Series: In collaboration with Claudette Sariya , an esteemed Asian-American fitness coach and content creator, YUZU presents the "Yuzu Summer Strong" content series. This initiative aims to empower the Asian community to embrace strength and celebrate their bodies through engaging workout classes and informative content. By promoting strength and wellness, YUZU seeks to inspire confidence and resilience among Asian women worldwide.





In collaboration with , an esteemed Asian-American fitness coach and content creator, YUZU presents the "Yuzu Summer Strong" content series. This initiative aims to empower the Asian community to embrace strength and celebrate their bodies through engaging workout classes and informative content. By promoting strength and wellness, YUZU seeks to inspire confidence and resilience among Asian women worldwide. YUZU x The Asian Creative Festival : As a proud sponsor of The Asian Creative Festival, YUZU invites guests to explore avenues for achieving social reach and business success within the creative industry. Through panel discussions, expert insights, and collaborative projects, the festival aims to empower AAPI creators, foster networking opportunities, and celebrate cultural innovation. The Asian Creative Festival will take place on May 18 and May 19 in New York City . For more information, please visit: https://www.asiancreativefestival.com/

"YUZU's AAPI Heritage Month initiatives are a testament to our commitment to celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture," said Cindy Lim, Head of Brand and Marketing for Yuzu. "By fostering connections, embracing diversity, and cultivating unity, we embark on a journey of empowerment and solidarity. Let us stand together, honoring our heritage, amplifying our voices, and building a future rooted in inclusivity and cultural pride."

Throughout the month of May, YUZU invites individuals from all backgrounds to join in celebrating the rich cultural heritage and diverse contributions of the AAPI community. Together, let us uplift, support, and empower one another as we honor AAPI Heritage Month and strive for a more inclusive and vibrant future.

About Yuzu

Yuzu is a social and dating app for the Asian community: a new kind of social playground that makes it easy for the Asian community to find friends, make matches, and create community their way. The Yuzu app is available on the iOS app store and Google Play store . For more information visit www.joinyuzu.com and follow @JoinYuzu on Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

