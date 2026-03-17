YY Group Announces Strategic Investment in Arros AI, an NVIDIA Inception Program Member

AI and Robotics Collaborations, Expanding Manpower Client Portfolio, and Growing IFM Pipeline Reinforce FY2026 Revenue Guidance of US$103 Million to US$110 Million

Strengthening Next-Generation Workforce Technology and AI Hiring Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced a strategic technology partnership with Fuku Advanced AI Inc. ("Arros AI"), a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. This investment is designed to strengthen YY Group's next-generation workforce technology and AI hiring infrastructure, further enhancing its flagship YY Circle platform. The partnership is part of a broader set of strategic and operational initiatives the Company is executing to support its FY2026 revenue guidance of US$103 million to US$110 million, as announced on March 12, 2026.

Technology and Innovation: Advancing the Platform

Under the partnership with Arros AI, YY Group will integrate AI-powered candidate discovery, screening, ranking and interviewing capabilities into the YY Circle platform to improve recruiting efficiency, reducing time-to-fill, and enhance platform scalability across key markets. The collaboration reflects YY Group's broader strategy to strengthen its workforce technology stack and operational efficiency as it scales across hospitality and adjacent service sectors. The companies are also exploring a strategic investment and milestone-based incentive framework, subject to definitive agreements and applicable approvals, to align both parties around successful deployment and measurable commercial outcomes. Kevin Gao, Founder and CEO of Arros AI, said: "We are excited to support YY Group as it scales YY Circle across multiple markets. Our focus is to help workforce platforms make faster, more accurate hiring decisions through AI-powered screening, ranking, and interviewing infrastructure. We believe this partnership can become a strong example of how AI improves recruiter productivity and platform scalability in large-scale manpower operations."

Separately, YY Group launched a robotics pilot program in Las Vegas, Nevada this month, to evaluate the deployment of hospitality and security robotics in one of the world's largest hospitality markets. Marking the Company's first foray into the U.S. market, this program builds on the Company's formal partnership with KEENON Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robots, under which the two companies are developing integrated human-robot collaboration service models for the hospitality sector. Pilot deployments are already underway in Malaysia and Singapore. These solutions are designed to support and augment human staff across functions such as banquet event support, cleaning, and facility maintenance. The Company expects its robotics initiatives to improve operating margins within its IFM business by enhancing workforce productivity and service consistency, while also creating differentiated human-robot service packages that can be marketed to manpower segment clients as a premium offering.

YY Circle Hong Kong: Rapid Scale Following 2025 Acquisition

Since acquiring YY Circle Hong Kong in April 2025, the Company has secured 20 strategic hotel partnerships in the market, including 12 announced in January 2026 and eight additional multi-year service agreements signed in March 2026. As a result, YY Group now projects HKD 100 million in revenue in 2026 for its Hong Kong operations, representing more than 1,000% growth over the partial-year 2025 revenue base. Hong Kong's trajectory provides a clear demonstration of the Company's market entry playbook — acquire a local platform, land premium hospitality clients, build workforce density, and scale rapidly — a model the Company is quickly replicating across its other growth markets.

YY Circle Thailand: Deepening Presence in Luxury Hospitality

In March 2026, YY Circle Thailand secured a one-year manpower outsourcing contract with The Landmark Bangkok, one of Thailand's most prominent five-star hotels. The Landmark joins a growing portfolio of internationally recognized hospitality clients in Thailand, including Shangri-La, Banyan Tree, Hyatt, Sheraton, and JW Marriott. Each new partnership strengthens the operational density and workforce utilization needed to build Thailand into a meaningful revenue-contributing market alongside the Company's established subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

YY Circle Malaysia: Expanding Beyond Hospitality into Retail

YY Circle Malaysia announced plans to expand its retail promoter workforce from approximately 120 personnel to nearly 600 in 2026, which is expected to boost the subsidiary's revenue contribution to approximately US$14 million for the full year. This expansion into the retail sector builds on the subsidiary's earlier success in securing six major hospitality deals in 2025, demonstrating the portability of the Company's workforce model into adjacent high-demand verticals.

Singapore: Deepening IFM Client Relationships and Service Capabilities

In December 2025, YY Group secured a three-year facility maintenance contract with a major international bank in Singapore, marking the Company's entry into the banking and financial services sector. The multi-year agreement, under which YY Group provides cleaning operations, building maintenance support, and integrated service coordination across the bank's portfolio of facilities, adds a high-quality recurring revenue stream and further diversifies the Company's IFM client base beyond its established presence in hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, and commercial office buildings.

Underpinning this client win are several strategic IFM acquisitions completed during 2025, which significantly broadened the Company's service capabilities in Singapore. Property Facility Services Pte. Ltd., a property management firm with 24 years of industry expertise, is projected to contribute US$28 million in revenue over three years. Uniforce Security Pte. Ltd. marked YY Group's entry into Singapore's security market and is projected to contribute US$35 million in revenue over three years. The Company also acquired Pesticide Pest Control Pte. Ltd., adding another essential service vertical. These acquisitions are connected through 24iFM, the Company's unified digital IFM platform. Together, these moves position YY Group to offer bundled facility management solutions through a single integrated provider, supporting deeper client relationships and recurring revenue growth across Singapore's commercial and institutional markets.

FY2026 Outlook

These developments contribute to a growing base of contracted revenue and pipeline visibility that supports the Company's FY2026 revenue guidance of US$103 million to US$110 million. YY Group's capital and resources remain focused on scaling its core manpower and IFM operations and investing in the people, technology, and operational infrastructure that drive revenue growth. The Company expects to report full results for fiscal year 2025 on or around April 30, 2026.

Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, said, "Rapid operational progress across our key markets reinforces our confidence in the FY2026 targets we set earlier this month. YY Circle Hong Kong has moved from acquisition to 20 hotel partnerships and a projected HKD 100 million revenue run-rate in under two years — a powerful validation of the market entry playbook that we are now replicating in Thailand, Malaysia and other high-growth markets."

"Each new client win and market expansion adds to our contracted revenue base and pipeline visibility, while our technology investments are designed to drive operating efficiency and support higher margins as we scale," Mr. Fu continued. "Our capital and resources are deployed where they generate the highest returns: in our people, our platform, and our client relationships. We remain committed to converting this strong operational momentum into long-term value for our shareholders."

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited