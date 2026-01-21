YY Group Expands Hong Kong Hospitality Portfolio; Commences Manpower Services for 12 Top-Tier Hotels

Contracts Expected to Increase YY Circle HK Monthly Revenue by 700-800%

New Partnerships Advance Regional Expansion Strategy and Further Diversify Revenue Streams

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary, YY Circle HK, has initiated service on casual staffing agreements with 12 premier hotels across Hong Kong, including 10 new partners and two previously announced properties under a leading Hong Kong hotel group. These new partnerships significantly broaden YY Group's hospitality footprint in the region and contribute meaningfully to the Company's growing base of recurring, contract-driven revenue, with an expected increase of 700-800% in monthly revenue from YY Circle HK starting in February 2026.

With the addition of these hotels, YY Circle HK's client network now encompasses over 30 hotels and catering groups in Hong Kong, representing a robust 150% year-over-year increase and demonstrating the Company's accelerating market penetration in one of Asia's top hospitality hubs. Across the 12 properties, YY Circle HK expects to deliver tens of thousands of worker assignments annually in areas such as housekeeping, front office, F&B service, concierge operations, and recreational facilities.

These high-volume, multi-department engagements broaden the Company's revenue base and enhance visibility into future operating performance. The growing scale of YY Circle HK's hospitality business also strengthens operating leverage, as technology-driven deployment improves both efficiency and margin potential across the Company's regional operations.

"We are pleased to deepen our presence in Hong Kong with another meaningful step forward in our hospitality expansion," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group Holding Limited. "The addition of these premier hotels reflects the trust the industry places in our scalable and technology-driven labor solutions. As we continue to expand across Asia, these partnerships will provide long-term, predictable revenue streams that enhance our growth outlook, accelerating our development while creating value for our clients and shareholders."

Anthony Ip, Co-founder and Country Director of YY Circle HK, added, "Partnering with this group of esteemed hotels represents a significant milestone for YY Circle HK in just our third year of operation, highlighting our growing reputation for excellence. Supported by YY Group's advanced tech and extensive labor pool, we are uniquely equipped to deliver professionally trained manpower at scale and solve hospitality's most complex staffing challenges. We look forward to empowering these local partners and further strengthening our brand presence across the Hong Kong market."

Hong Kong's casual labor sector is experiencing a demand surge driven by policy changes and favorable economic conditions. As hospitality operators seek more agile and efficient workforce solutions, YY Group's flexible deployment capabilities, advanced workforce-management technology, and broad geographic scale position the Company to capture growing demand and capitalize on rising opportunities in Hong Kong and beyond.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Hong Kong, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

