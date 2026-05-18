YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Expands Malaysia Operations to Melaka, Entering New High-Growth Hospitality Market

Partnership with international 5-star hotel broadens the Company's recurring revenue base and enhances regional visibility

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, YY Circle Malaysia, has entered the Melaka market through a workforce partnership with a leading international 5-star hotel, extending the subsidiary's footprint beyond Kuala Lumpur and adding a new high-growth geography to YY Group's hospitality client base. Services commenced on May 8, 2026.

Melaka is a UNESCO World Heritage city and one of Malaysia's most-visited sites, with over 19 million tourist arrivals targeted for 2026. This year's state-level Visit Melaka campaign, along with the national Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, positions Melaka as one of the country's standout destinations, driving increased investment by international hotel brands. Workforce capacity, however, has emerged as the binding constraint on hospitality growth: Southeast Asian employers consistently report talent shortages, high turnover, and training gaps. Meanwhile, employees report issues with stability, pay, and lack of development opportunities.

YY Circle's AI-powered, on-demand workforce platform addresses both sides of this dynamic. For hotel operators, the platform matches trained personnel to daily occupancy and event demand, providing reliable day-by-day staffing without expanding fixed headcount. For workers, it provides more consistent earnings opportunities, with transparent pay and access to training and development pathways across the platform. These capabilities are complemented by YY Group's automation initiatives, which are designed to extend front-line teams' productivity.

"Across Southeast Asia, demand for trained hospitality staff is outpacing supply, and Melaka is a clear example of a market where innovative solutions are needed to keep pace with rising demand," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "Our AI-powered workforce platform closes that gap from both directions — giving operators access to reliable, pre-vetted, on-demand personnel, and providing hospitality workers with greater stability and opportunity. Combined with our automation initiatives, we offer a structural upgrade from traditional staffing models — positioning YY Group as a leader in the industry's shift to AI-native infrastructure as we pursue additional engagements throughout Southeast Asia."

Ken Teng, Director of Southeast Asia for YY Group, added, "This engagement reflects strong confidence from one of the region's leading hospitality brands, and our smooth launch across the hotel's full F&B and rooms departments demonstrates that trust was well-earned. We're excited to enter this thriving market with clear technology advantages, and expect our presence in Melaka to anchor further partnerships across Malaysia's broader tourism corridor."

Under the engagement, YY Circle Malaysia is providing staffing across the property's full operations, including banquet, restaurant, housekeeping, stewarding, and kitchen departments. The Company initially expects to deploy approximately 30 to 40 employees per day, contributing meaningfully to YY Circle Malaysia's recurring revenue base.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited