YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Secures Extendable High-Level Cleaning Contract with Singapore Transportation Authority

Contract Exceeding SGD $5 Million Strengthens Recurring Revenue and Diversifies IFM Client Portfolio

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that its IFM subsidiary, Hong Ye Group Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a contract for high-level cleaning services with a major state-owned transportation authority in Singapore, commencing April 1, 2026. The contract's option to extend at the client's discretion brings the potential total value to more than SGD $5 million, enhancing the stability and visibility of YY Group's recurring service revenues.

This contract win represents a significant milestone in YY Group's growth and sector diversification strategy, marking an expansion into Singapore's public transportation infrastructure sector and underscoring the Company's ability to meet the rigorous operational, safety, and compliance standards required by entities managing critical national infrastructure. It also further broadens the Company's client and revenue base, adding public transportation to an existing IFM customer portfolio spanning hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, commercial office buildings, and financial institutions.

Mike Fu, Group Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented, "Securing this long-term contract with a major state-owned transportation authority is a powerful validation of YY Group's service capabilities and opens a significant new growth vertical for our IFM business. This win reflects a return on the operational investments and strategic acquisitions we made in 2025, which have transformed our platform and positioned us to compete for larger, longer-duration contracts. The contract provides meaningful long-term revenue visibility and supports our broader strategy of building a diversified, recurring revenue base. As Singapore continues to invest in expanding and maintaining its world-class public infrastructure, we are well-equipped to deliver the required high standards of facility maintenance, reinforcing our leadership in Singapore's IFM industry."

Under this engagement, Hong Ye Group will deliver specialized high-level cleaning services across a comprehensive network of elevated and underground rail stations, as well as multiple train depots. The scope of work encompasses station infrastructure spanning several major rail lines and light rail systems operated by one of Singapore's largest public transport operators. Hong Ye Group has already begun mobilizing dedicated teams, operational workflows, and workforce management technologies to ensure seamless service delivery from the contract's commencement.

The addition of this contract further strengthens YY Group's position at the forefront of Singapore's high-potential IFM landscape. The Company will continue pursuing opportunities in both established and emerging market segments as part of its broader strategy to diversify and scale across sectors, deepen client relationships, and build long-term recurring revenue streams.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, AI-powered workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to platform innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited