YY Group Repurchases Outstanding Warrants from Holders

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has reached an agreement with certain warrant holders to redeem all outstanding warrants issued as part of a registered direct offering completed on September 11, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will repurchase and cancel warrants exercisable for up to 14,285,718 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $0.06 per Class A ordinary share issuable upon exercise of the warrant, removing potential dilution and enhancing the Company's financial foundation to drive long-term growth.

Mike Fu, Group Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented, "I want to thank our warrant holders for this buyback opportunity. Their decision reflects clear confidence in YY Group's growth strategy and long-term potential. Retiring these warrants eliminates a potential overhang and streamlines our capital structure. Going forward, we're well-positioned to advance our strategic initiatives and deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value."

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

