YY Group's Director of Southeast Asia Ken Teng Receives HAPA Hospitality Service Entrepreneur Award

Recognition Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality Service and Leadership in the Malaysian Market

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Teng, Director of Southeast Asia for YY Group, has been presented with the Hospitality Service Entrepreneur Award at the HAPA Awards for Excellence 2026. The HAPA Awards are a recognized benchmark for service excellence in Asia, celebrating individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership and innovation within the hospitality sector.

Mr. Ken Teng, Director of Southeast Asia for YY Group, receiving the Hospitality Service Entrepreneur Award at the HAPA Awards for Excellence 2026.

The award recognizes Mr. Teng's role in transforming the Malaysian hospitality landscape through the YY Circle platform. By utilizing AI-driven staffing and digital solutions, he has effectively bridged the gap between hospitality providers and a flexible workforce, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses while creating significant economic opportunities for the local community.

"Receiving this recognition from HAPA is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire YY Circle team," said Mr. Ken Teng. "Our mission has always been to empower the hospitality sector through technology and high-quality service. This award motivates us to continue innovating and providing exceptional value to our partners and users as we redefine the standards of the gig economy in Malaysia."

This achievement highlights the growing influence of YY Group Holding Limited in the Southeast Asian market. As the company continues to scale its technology-driven human resources and hospitality services, this recognition from an industry authority like HAPA reinforces the group's commitment to setting high standards in service and operational excellence across its regional footprint.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

