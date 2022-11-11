Z Natural Foods® Announces New Chicken Bone Broth Protein

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their new Chicken Bone Broth Protein.

Chicken Bone Broth Protein is natural bone broth in powder form. This versatile product is used in soups, cooking, dry blends, and any recipe that calls for chicken broth. Additionally, Chicken Bone Broth Protein is added to shakes and smoothies for its high protein and low-fat nutrition profile.

Chicken broth is a well-known traditional food that is an important source of collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin, essential components for skin elasticity.

"Our customers love that they can get so much valuable nutrition from our Chicken Bone Broth Protein, says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research for Z Natural Foods. Plus, they enjoy how many uses this quality product has."

Chicken Bone Broth Protein is also an important source of L-Glutamine, an amino acid that is needed in large quantities for its very important bodily functions, ranging from muscle development to brain health and gut health.

"I am very excited for all our customers to use this incredible product, says Parker. Not just because Chicken Bone Broth Protein contains a wide array of vitamins and minerals, but because bone broth is the definition of a true superfood that has been consumed for thousands of years."

"With its powerful benefits that include supporting joint health, enhancing a younger-looking appearance, managing weight loss, and repairing bones and muscles, Chicken Bone Broth Protein is an absolutely wonderful product," Parker says.

Chicken Bone Broth Protein is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $84.99, and a 55 lb. size for $599.99. Chicken Bone Broth Protein is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

For more information about Chicken Bone Broth Protein, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing , blending, and retail , Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the industry. For more information, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods