Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic, Vanilla, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate
14 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of premium foods is proud to announce the launch of its newest product: Organic, Vanilla, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate.
This innovative product improves the health and wellness industry by providing consumers with a delicious, organic, and sustainably sourced protein option.
As the demand for real-food protein options continues to grow, Z Natural Foods remains at the forefront of the industry, committed to delivering high-quality, nourishing options that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences and needs. The introduction of Organic, Vanilla, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate is another testament to the company's dedication to providing customers with superior nutritional choices.
Key Features of Z Natural Foods' Organic, Vanilla, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate:
- Sourced from grass-fed cows that graze on grassy pastures.
- A delightful natural vanilla flavor that enhances the taste of your favorite shakes, smoothies, and recipes.
- Packed with essential amino acids, this whey protein concentrate is an ideal choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to support their active lifestyle.
- Easily blends smoothly into your favorite beverages, recipes, or baked goods.
Z Natural Foods has a long-standing reputation for producing sustainably sourced, premium-quality products, prioritizing transparency, quality control, and customer satisfaction.
Organic, Vanilla, and Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $32.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $124.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $20 per lb. Organic, Vanilla, and Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.
For more information about this Organic, Vanilla, and Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.
About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.
Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.
Media Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
[email protected]
SOURCE Z Natural Foods
