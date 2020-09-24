WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their new Meal Replacement shake, Optimum 30 Complete Nutrition Blend.

Optimum 30 contains extra rich cacao giving it a delicious dark chocolate flavor and features 30 organic superfoods, including the best pea, pumpkin, and brown rice plant-based protein sources, healthy fats including coconut milk, and superfruits including acai, and goji berries.

Z Natural Foods announces new Plant-Based, Organic Meal Replacement Shake Optimum 30 Chocolate Meal Replacement, High in Protein, 30 Superfoods and Powerful Medicinal Mushrooms

Optimum 30 also contains ashwagandha, turmeric and ginger root, shiitake, lion's mane, and cordyceps mushrooms, super greens including chlorella, moringa, and spirulina, all together in one potent tasty mix.

This one of a kind blend of superfood powders is loaded with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and healthy phytochemicals. Optimum 30 provides a wide variety of nutrition in one convenient meal replacement.

"The nutrition in a Standard American meal doesn't even come close to the quality proteins, healthy MCT fats, high fiber, superfoods, and mushrooms in this blend, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutritional Sciences for Z Natural Foods. This is the best and healthiest meal you could possibly eat in a day. It's a super meal and is a quick and convenient way to get a potent does of valuable nutrition."

Organic Optimum 30 is certified organic and vegan and mixes easily in water, juice, or smoothies. It has no after taste, like many vegetarian meal replacements. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, and does not contain any added preservatives or sugar.

"Each serving provides far more nutrition than virtually any other vegan meal replacement, supplement, or superfood," says Jonathan.

Organic Optimum 30 Complete Nutrition Blend powder (Dark chocolate) is $59.99 for 15 super healthy meals ($3.99 per meal) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic Optimum 30 Complete Nutrition Blend, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

855-873-4320

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

