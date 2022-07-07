Z Natural Foods Announces the Release of Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water to Promote High-Impact Energy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods®, a manufacturer and distributor of natural foods, announced the launch of Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water. Each serving contains nearly 75% coconut water to rehydrate and energize your body. With its array of powerful electrolytes, this new, top-of-the-line product will allow for a full-body re-charge.

New Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water by Z Natural Foods New Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water by Z Natural Foods

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water also contains pineapple juice to boost immunity and promote cardiovascular health. With its Bromelain and Manganese content, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water provides a powerful source of antioxidants to help to stave off free radicals.

A unique white substance found in Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water called Maltodextrin is used for a quick boost of energy. This helps enhance anaerobic power and sustain more endurance, which allows for less muscle fatigue during strenuous exercise.

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water possesses a low-calorie, healthy blend of sweeteners---Stevia and Erythritol, and provides a great-tasting, all-natural, nutritious drink. An excellent sugar substitute, this antioxidant combination may also support healthy glucose levels—which can be a key factor in managing body weight.

Extracted from plant leaves without harmful additives, Stevia gives you a delicious flavor while refreshing your state of mind. Loaded with strong minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water allows you to discover newfound energy to help increase your daily productivity.

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water is a non-GMO, gluten-free product with a natural source of electrolytes. This delicious product is low in carbohydrates, fats, and sugars.

With 120 calories per serving and 13 total servings per 1 lb. bag, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water provides abundant organic-rich nutrients. Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water is $19.99 for 1 lb., $74.99 for 5 lbs., and $649.99 for 55 lbs., and is now available at https://www.znaturalfoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry by offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail . For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods