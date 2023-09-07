Z Natural Foods Introduces New Organic Mushroom Coffee

News provided by

Z Natural Foods

07 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is excited to unveil their latest innovation: Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black)

Crafted to perfection, this remarkable coffee combines premium Organic Coffee with seven exceptional organic mushrooms, creating a truly revitalizing experience.

Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) features organic mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Maitake, and Red Reishi.
Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $34.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $139.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $20 per lb.
Harnessing the power of nature's best healers, Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) features an all-star lineup of organic mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Maitake, and Red Reishi. Each mushroom brings unique wellness attributes, from cognitive support to immune system enhancement. 

"Our aim was to create a product that blends the pure taste of organic coffee with the health advantages of these extraordinary organic mushrooms," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Science at Z Natural Foods. "We believe that nature provides the best ingredients for a balanced lifestyle, and this new Organic Mushroom Coffee exemplifies this philosophy."

This blend is a testament to the meticulous sourcing and quality standards at Z Natural Foods. Only the finest organic ingredients make their way into every batch, ensuring a product that is both delicious and packed with nourishing goodness. The result is a delightful, easy-to-prepare coffee that complements busy lifestyles while prioritizing health.

Whether you're a coffee enthusiast or someone looking to incorporate mushrooms into your daily routine, Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) is designed with your well-being in mind.

Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $34.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $139.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $20 per lb. Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black) is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. 

For more information about Organic Instant 7 Mushroom Coffee (Black), visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com 

About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. 

For press and social media, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
364952@email4pr.com

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

