Z SUPPLY Launches Specialty Resort Collection Alongside ALOHA Collection and Slowtide

News provided by

Z SUPPLY

30 May, 2023, 16:04 ET

COSTA MESA, Calif. and ENCINITAS, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY, the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort and effortless style, has teamed up with ALOHA Collection and Slowtide on a collaborative resort collection called The Cabo Dream Collab launching May 30.

Continue Reading
The Cabo Dream Collab resort collection offers a little slice of paradise with two lush botanical prints - the colorful Cabo Palm Print and Neutral Palm Print - featured on various bags and a towel that inspire the vacation state-of-mind. With ALOHA Collection's water-resistant SPLASH-PROOF® technology and Slowtide's use of sustainable materials, Z SUPPLY created this blissful, beach-loving capsule that can follow any customer from their home to their next destination.
The Cabo Dream Collab resort collection offers a little slice of paradise with two lush botanical prints - the colorful Cabo Palm Print and Neutral Palm Print - featured on various bags and a towel that inspire the vacation state-of-mind. With ALOHA Collection's water-resistant SPLASH-PROOF® technology and Slowtide's use of sustainable materials, Z SUPPLY created this blissful, beach-loving capsule that can follow any customer from their home to their next destination.

The Cabo Dream Collab resort collection offers a slice of paradise with two lush botanical prints – the colorful Cabo Palm Print and Neutral Palm Print – featured on various bags and a towel that inspire the vacation state-of-mind. With ALOHA Collection's water-resistant SPLASH-PROOF® technology and Slowtide's sustainable products, Z SUPPLY created this beach-loving capsule.

"This collection seeks to capture the beauty of a Mexican summer getaway while meeting packing and lifestyle needs," said Z SUPPLY President Mandy Fry. "These resort essentials are fresh and effortless, with energetic pops of color that inspire and complement life at home, and on vacation, thanks to the functional and feel-good fabrics all three brands are known for."

The Cabo Dream Collab includes the following styles:

Cabo Day & East Cape Tripper Tote: The ALOHA Collection-exclusive Day Tripper Tote is a do-anything, go-anywhere bag.

Cabo & East Cape Small Pouch: The Small Pouch from ALOHA Collection is the perfect size to use as a wet bikini bag to keep dry items separate after a swim, a surf session, or a day at the beach.

Cabo Beach Towel: Ultra-soft and absorbent, the lively Cabo Beach Towel from Slowtide is designed using 100% sustainably sourced cotton.

Boardwalk Palm Pant, Rooftop Palm Mini Dress, Bed to Beach Palm Kimono and Dawn Palm Short: Z SUPPLY's resort wardrobe is designed for ultimate comfort and effortless dressing from home to vacation.

"We're so excited to see this collaboration come to life, bringing together three like-minded brands," said Courtney Konzelman, Director of ALOHA Collection's Lifestyle Marketing.

The Cabo Dream Collab collection retails for $34 -$88 and is available at ZSUPPLY.com and approved retail partners through ALOHA Collection and Slowtide.

"Creating a versatile collection of products with sustainability, purpose and desired destinations in mind was at the core of this collaboration," said Wylie Von Tempsky, Slowtide's Co-Founder and Creative Director.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com and follow @zsupply.

ABOUT ALOHA COLLECTION:

Building an International Ohana, one bag at a time - ALOHA Collection bags are designed to perfectly stow damp swimsuits, post-workout activewear, accident-prone toiletries, or make-up while keeping organized on the go, using ALOHA's soft signature SPLASH-PROOF® material. As a company founded by two Native Hawaiian women, ALOHA Collection donates 5% of profits to Hawaiʻi-based conservation organizations annually as a way of giving back to the community and to help preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty of Hawai'i. Learn more at aloha-collection.com and on social @alohacollection.

ABOUT SLOWTIDE:

Slowtide is a collaboration of three friends who wanted to convey their lifestyle through unique products inspired by bodies of water, blending design and functionality. Slowtide caters to a love of the beach, nature, travel, and comfort through the towels, turning this humble item into a new canvas of art while fitting their daily needs in an exciting way. Slowtide collaborates with brands, artists, and photographers to bring beautiful, unique designs, all while maintaining premium, sustainable quality. For more, visit slowtide.co and follow along @slowtide.

Media Contact:
Shout Public Relations
Amanda Pennington / Francesca Ressa
[email protected]
(949) 574-1440

SOURCE Z SUPPLY

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.