Z SUPPLY Launches Specialty Resort Collection Alongside ALOHA Collection and Slowtide

COSTA MESA, Calif. and ENCINITAS, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY, the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort and effortless style, has teamed up with ALOHA Collection and Slowtide on a collaborative resort collection called The Cabo Dream Collab launching May 30.

The Cabo Dream Collab resort collection offers a little slice of paradise with two lush botanical prints - the colorful Cabo Palm Print and Neutral Palm Print - featured on various bags and a towel that inspire the vacation state-of-mind. With ALOHA Collection's water-resistant SPLASH-PROOF® technology and Slowtide's use of sustainable materials, Z SUPPLY created this blissful, beach-loving capsule that can follow any customer from their home to their next destination.

"This collection seeks to capture the beauty of a Mexican summer getaway while meeting packing and lifestyle needs," said Z SUPPLY President Mandy Fry. "These resort essentials are fresh and effortless, with energetic pops of color that inspire and complement life at home, and on vacation, thanks to the functional and feel-good fabrics all three brands are known for."

The Cabo Dream Collab includes the following styles:

Cabo Day & East Cape Tripper Tote: The ALOHA Collection-exclusive Day Tripper Tote is a do-anything, go-anywhere bag.

Cabo & East Cape Small Pouch: The Small Pouch from ALOHA Collection is the perfect size to use as a wet bikini bag to keep dry items separate after a swim, a surf session, or a day at the beach.

Cabo Beach Towel: Ultra-soft and absorbent, the lively Cabo Beach Towel from Slowtide is designed using 100% sustainably sourced cotton.

Boardwalk Palm Pant, Rooftop Palm Mini Dress, Bed to Beach Palm Kimono and Dawn Palm Short: Z SUPPLY's resort wardrobe is designed for ultimate comfort and effortless dressing from home to vacation.

"We're so excited to see this collaboration come to life, bringing together three like-minded brands," said Courtney Konzelman, Director of ALOHA Collection's Lifestyle Marketing.

The Cabo Dream Collab collection retails for $34 -$88 and is available at ZSUPPLY.com and approved retail partners through ALOHA Collection and Slowtide.

"Creating a versatile collection of products with sustainability, purpose and desired destinations in mind was at the core of this collaboration," said Wylie Von Tempsky, Slowtide's Co-Founder and Creative Director.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com and follow @zsupply.

ABOUT ALOHA COLLECTION:

Building an International Ohana, one bag at a time - ALOHA Collection bags are designed to perfectly stow damp swimsuits, post-workout activewear, accident-prone toiletries, or make-up while keeping organized on the go, using ALOHA's soft signature SPLASH-PROOF® material. As a company founded by two Native Hawaiian women, ALOHA Collection donates 5% of profits to Hawaiʻi-based conservation organizations annually as a way of giving back to the community and to help preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty of Hawai'i. Learn more at aloha-collection.com and on social @alohacollection.

ABOUT SLOWTIDE:

Slowtide is a collaboration of three friends who wanted to convey their lifestyle through unique products inspired by bodies of water, blending design and functionality. Slowtide caters to a love of the beach, nature, travel, and comfort through the towels, turning this humble item into a new canvas of art while fitting their daily needs in an exciting way. Slowtide collaborates with brands, artists, and photographers to bring beautiful, unique designs, all while maintaining premium, sustainable quality. For more, visit slowtide.co and follow along @slowtide.

