Z SUPPLY Launches the Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching the Z SUPPLY brand in 2013, being a positive force in the community has been incredibly important to the leadership at the company. To that end, the company is proud to announce the creation of the Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION, committed to supporting qualified 501(c) (3) social, environmental and educational public charities in the United States.

To celebrate the launch, the Z SUPPLY Foundation first sets its sights on educational opportunities. Z SUPPLY will be allocating 100% of its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday sales (excluding sales tax and shipping charges) made at ZSUPPLY.com into specifically tailored Z SUPPLY Foundation scholarships, which will go to students at select colleges and universities. This year our goal is to raise $300,000 in scholarship funds to help students pursuing degrees in fashion design, art, and marketing.

"We are so grateful for our continued success, but with success comes great responsibility - we're all in this together," said Z SUPPLY president, Mandy Fry. "We wanted our first initiative to give students of fashion design, art, and marketing the support they need in their fields of study. As a brand, we feel we have a responsibility to help inspire the next generation of creatives, and we look forward to giving all our customers the opportunity to support these students' college education alongside us."

Anyone can participate in supporting the scholarships simply by shopping at ZSUPPLY.com on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. The schools will be announced soon.

Throughout the year, the Board of Directors of the Z SUPPLY Foundation will choose rotating organizations to support. For more information and to stay up-to-date and involved, visit https://zsupplyclothing.com/pages/zsupply-foundation .

"Simply put, Z SUPPLY and its team are rooted in the notion that we are stronger together," Fry said.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY's story begins in 2013 with the idea that simplicity, comfort, and style should coexist in every closet. What started with a simple cotton tee quickly expanded into a line of classic, casual-cool styles designed for everyday wear. Innovation continues to be key, which led Z SUPPLY to expand with more timeless fashion essentials, featuring must-have signature soft fabrications, fun-loving patterns and ultra-flattering silhouettes, and versatile styles, as well as cozy loungewear in Z Lounge and a line of matching styles for girls ages 7-14 with its Z SUPPLY Girls collection.

