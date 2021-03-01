Zach Okun Joins AudioEye as Chief Product Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Zach Okun has joined the Company as Chief Product Officer. With 15 years of product management experience, Zach will focus on building AudioEye's product development organization to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

"Zach has been successful driving the growth and scale of some of the most widely used products on the Internet. His experience at both large companies like Facebook and Amazon and several high-growth startups will bring a new level of product development expertise to AudioEye," said David Moradi, interim CEO. "As awareness of digital accessibility rises to the forefront, Zach's efforts will ensure AudioEye's products are scalable and easy to integrate and will further strengthen our market-leading technology platform. We're thrilled to have Zach join the leadership team."

Zach was most recently at Facebook, where he led their offsite data products, like the Facebook Pixel (one of the most ubiquitous pieces of code on the internet) and the Conversions API. Zach's products serve millions of customers and power tens of billions of dollars in revenue. Before Facebook, he led product teams at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, and several high-growth startups.

"AudioEye is uniquely positioned to help customers do something that every digital business needs and wants to do — provide equal access to the Internet," said Okun. "I'm thrilled to join the Company at this pivotal time, to make it easy and affordable for all businesses to make themselves digitally accessible. I look forward to leveraging my experience at the world's most successful companies as well as high growth startups to build a team and culture that is capable of continuously providing excellent products that scale."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

CONTACT: Camille Swope, [email protected]om

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

www.audioeye.com

