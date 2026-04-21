Zachry Construction Corporation Appoints Travis Mross as President

Leadership transition supports company growth across transportation, water, underground utility, and civil sitework infrastructure markets

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachry Construction Corporation today announced the appointment of Travis Mross as president, continuing to build on its long-term growth strategy across critical infrastructure markets.

Mross began his journey with Zachry Construction as an intern in 2000 and served as executive vice president for the past six years. With a love for the people and the work, Travis helped shape the company's strategic direction, strengthen operations, and advance initiatives that support consistent performance across the business.

Travis Mross

"Travis has been instrumental in setting our course and building the strong trajectory we are on today," said David Zachry, CEO of Zachry Construction Corporation. "He understands our business deeply and has helped elevate the discipline, accountability, and execution that positions us for continued success. I'm confident Travis is the right leader to guide Zachry Construction into its next chapter."

As president, Mross will lead Zachry Construction's focus on operational excellence, client service, and predictable delivery across its transportation, water, underground utility, and civil sitework operations. His key priorities include a continued focus on strategic growth and operational excellence, business consistency, developing our team members and strengthening our culture all while maintaining an innovative and gritty mindset.

The announcement comes as demand remains strong across transportation, water, and civil infrastructure, while owners are placing increased value on certainty of schedule delivery, transparency, and disciplined execution on large, complex projects. Zachry recently reinforced that focus through its acquisition of Crescent Constructors, expanding the company's capabilities in water and wastewater plant infrastructure.

"As demand for critical infrastructure continues to grow, our job is to bring consistency, discipline, and a high standard of execution to every project," said Travis Mross, president of Zachry Construction Corporation. "That focus will continue to guide how we serve clients and grow the business."

With more than a century of experience delivering complex infrastructure, Zachry is positioned for continued growth in markets where safety practices, technical expertise, strong project controls and management, and reliable outcomes are increasingly important.

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

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SOURCE Zachry Construction Corporation