Zadun, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Opens in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the latest resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, is delighted to open its doors, welcoming guests to enjoy an unparalleled experience. The name Zadún is inspired by the Spanish word "dunas" and the dunes the resort is nestled amidst. Set along the dramatic coastline of San José del Cabo, Mexico, in the coastal haven of Puerto Los Cabos, Zadún offers panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. This much-anticipated new resort marks the fourth extraordinary property in the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio.

Created to offer the ultimate in luxury, the striking design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, celebrates both the desert and the sea with 115 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites.

"Zadún, like each Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a rare estate that allows guests to feel completely immersed in the stunning fabric of the destination," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve. "Through bespoke design, thoughtful amenities and innovative culinary offerings, guests of Zadún will enjoy a highly personalized, transformative experience completely unique to the destination."

Created to offer the ultimate in luxury, the striking design of Zadún celebrates both the desert and the sea with 115 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, many of which offer an individual pool and terrace, within 42 two-story villas placed gently along the natural slopes of the land. All guests will enjoy the genuine care of a tosoani, or private attendant. Among Zadún's 15 stunning room categories is the property's signature villa, the Grand Reserve Villa, which offers 5,930 square feet of living space, two large bedrooms, five lounges, a pool, one Jacuzzi, a private kitchen, a gym, a living room, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

"Zadún has been designed to celebrate the rich simplicity of living both indoors and outdoors, while showcasing the country's incredible artisans," said Sandra Estornell, General Manager of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. "We wanted to create a wholly immersive, culturally authentic experience for visitors and every element of a stay at Zadún is designed to encourage our guests to enjoy, explore and engage with their environment."

The guest rooms offer a modern expression of Mexican design that showcases the talent of handcrafters from culture-rich areas throughout Mexico, such as Oaxaca, Yucatán, Campeche, Mexico City, Jalisco, and Puebla. The rooms, conceived by uribekrayer, feature a careful curation and combination of materials, enhancing the natural veins of solid wood and stone throughout. For the furnishings, also imagined by uribekrayer, communities of weavers in Oaxaca were engaged to design and produce handwoven textiles for the pillows, while a unique framed textile serves as one of the primary works of art in every room. On the guest room terraces, a sculptural art piece made by artists Monica Bizzarri and Raquel Charabatti, lights up to emit a soft glow at night. The resulting design is a sense of place that is singular and unique to Zadún.

As a true oasis of relaxation and wellbeing, Zadún presents the region's most innovative wellness experience: the one-of-a-kind, 29,535-square-foot Spa Alkemia, complete with a variety of customized, locally inspired treatments for solo spa guests, couples and small groups. Designed by the renowned TLee Spas – the team that also created the award-winning Spa Botánico at sister property Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Spa Alkemia's name is a modern adaptation of the Spanish word alquimia, or alchemy, underscoring a focus on positive transformation.

Spa Alkemia will be home to a range of singular spaces of rejuvenation. "Casita para Dos" is a free-standing couples' suite nestled in a private outdoor setting with steam shower, outdoor soaking tub, changing area and private multipurpose treatment room. "Casa Privada" – a fully self-contained spa within the Spa – is designed to be enjoyed by couples or small groups, and includes a private plunge pool, massage studio, steam room, beauty annex, and lounge. "Savasana Sound Room" is a unique space for rest and recovery, where sound therapy will help create a state of deep meditation. A "Mindful Movement Studio" will also offer group fitness and mind/body classes. Spa Alkemia additionally features "Templo de Calor," a modern interpretation of the traditional Mexican temazcal healing hut; an outdoor renewal garden called "Alkemia al Fresco," where body scrubs are pre-selected and hand-blended based on local and seasonal ingredients; a hydrotherapy pool called Agua Grande; hot and cool contrast bathing circuits designed to stimulate the circulatory system and stabilize the nervous system; a central outdoor relaxation lounge called "Zócalo"; and a high technology fitness center that includes a lap pool. A large leisure pool with expansive sea views is located near the beach.

Zadún delivers distinct culinary experiences at four food and beverage venues on property. Humo, open for dinner, is set in the heart of the property with an open kitchen and breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez. Fire and firewood will be present in every dish at this warm, rustic, and refined restaurant, complemented by fresh, exquisite ingredients, and a wide global selection of wines in the Sotano wine cellar. El Barrio, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is a gathering place that presents Mexican-street-food-inspired dishes by day, and an innovative celebration of Mexican cuisine by night. Evocative of the classic colorful vibe of many Mexican towns, El Barrio offers bright seating both indoors and outdoors. X, celebrating a map's notation of a special spot, in this case, where the desert meets the sea, will be open daily from lunch to sunset, beckoning guests to unwind while enjoying an exotic selection of ceviches, catch-of-the day fare, and handcrafted cocktails. The breathtaking location of Candil Agave Bar, nestled into the hillside with panoramic views of the sea, offers an almost mystical intimacy despite the wide spaces around it. Exquisitely handcrafted cocktails, specially focused on spirits with an agave origin, can be enjoyed beneath a luminous "sky" of handblown lanterns.

Meeting space at Zadún has been designed for group guests to celebrate connection to one another and to the land. Perched at the very top of the property, "Nido," which means "nest," is a shared space offering areas for private gatherings, business engagements, and celebrations of life's very special moments. Multiple configurations inside Nido's meeting spaces and its terrace, combined with ample open-air spaces in the property's cactus gardens and beach areas, are meant to inspire creative, unique setups.

A deeper understanding of the natural habitats in Baja California, and the protected marine sanctuaries of the Sea of Cortez will be the focus of Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program at Zadún. Offering activities for children, families, and adults, Zadún's Ambassadors of the Environment will also pioneer a new environmental stewardship component.

Guests of Zadún have direct access to the sprawling Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course, adjacent to the hotel. The 27-hole golf resort features three distinct courses designed by Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus. The courses are championship layouts, perched above the Sea of Cortez and etched into rolling desert foothills, backdropped by the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains.

More information about Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and online reservations are available at www.zadunreserve.com.

About Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Zadún is a haven of serenity and wonder, set amidst the dunes along the dramatic coastline of Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico, with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is the fourth extraordinary property in the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio. Its striking design celebrates the desert and the sea with 115 elegantly appointed suites and villas placed gently along the natural slopes of the land, creating an enchanting retreat delivering rare and unexpected experiences. An intimate oasis where travelers are invited to relax in barefoot luxury, Zadún offers numerous ways for guests to reconnect with each other, with themselves, and with nature. Whether exploring the vibrant ecosystems of the destination through Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment, enjoying rejuvenating treatments at Spa Alkemia, savoring Mexico's rich culinary heritage, or taking a journey through agave-based spirits while gazing up at the night sky, guests at Zadún are invited to transform, renew and discover. https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/mexico/los-cabos

