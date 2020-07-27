Zales Invites Emerging Fine Jewelry Designers to Apply for Inaugural Designer Spotlight Program

AKRON, Ohio, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales is calling on up-and-coming fine jewelry designers to apply for its first-ever Designer Spotlight Program, an innovative initiative aimed at giving mavericks of fine jewelry a chance to share their creations exclusively on Zales.com. The fashion-forward jewelry brand aims to help emerging designers from diverse backgrounds (i.e. BIPOC, Asian, Latin, etc.) by presenting them with the chance to leverage Zales' successful e-commerce platform and network during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. Designers can submit their applications now through August 4th.

"The pandemic is challenging all businesses - especially emerging fine jewelry designers with incredible talent. With our Designer Spotlight Program, we hope to cast a wide net and bring more diversity into the jewelry business. We want to give these visionaries an opportunity to grow their brand using our successful Zales.com digital platform as their launching pad," said Jamie Singleton, President of Zales, Kay Jewelers and Peoples. "We believe Zales is the perfect fit for this initiative because our customer is a bold statement maker who plays with style and craves new finds to create their look. Our customers are like diamonds – fiercely individual, and we want to help them celebrate their personal style with trend-right items from a diverse array of designers."

As part of the Zales Designer Spotlight Program, Zales conducted broad outreach – including with design schools – to spread the word about this opportunity. This fall, Zales will launch an online marketplace featuring the designers' jewelry, underscoring how the brand continues to innovate the jewelry industry and push it forward. The designers selected by a 12-person panel consisting of Zales merchants, marketers and store associates will have their creations featured on Zales.com throughout the Fall/Winter 2020 season, beginning in mid-September.

How to apply

To apply for this amazing opportunity and see the full terms and conditions, please visit www.Zales.com and head to Designer Spotlight Entry. The application period is open now through August 4 th .

. Applicants are welcome to share their portfolio and a short story that describes experiences that have inspired their designs.

Applicants are also required to abide by eligibility requirements, including being able to validate original sources of precious metals, gemstones and diamonds and verify manufacturers or producers. All designs must also be created by the applicant and cannot infringe on the Intellectual Property Rights of another person or party.

