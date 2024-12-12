Zamorano Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Modernize University Technology Operations and Strengthen Academic Excellence

Best-in-class cloud-based student information system to streamline digital infrastructure, improve user experiences at innovative institution leading in agricultural education

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras and RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Zamorano, a renowned university for agricultural education and sustainable development in Honduras and Latin America, has selected Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, Zamorano's implementation of this innovative cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) positions the institution at the forefront of higher education's digital transformation in Central America. Zamorano joins more than 2,000 institutions leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to efficiently scale resources and drive student success.

"Zamorano's model showcases the transformative power of hands-on education, and their investment in cutting-edge technology is ultimately an investment in their students," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By adopting Ellucian Banner SaaS, Zamorano will streamline its core technology infrastructure, allowing the university to allocate more resources toward fostering student success. We are proud to partner with Zamorano as they shape the next generation of leaders dedicated to building sustainable agri-food systems."

"The adoption of Banner SaaS responds to our need to modernize and integrate our academic and student administration systems, enabling agile and centralized operations that keep our university at the technological forefront without overloading its resources," said Sergio Rodríguez, President, Zamorano. "This solution closely aligns with our digital transformation and data-driven governance project, substantially improving our administrative processes and, above all, the academic and student experience."

By implementing Banner SaaS, Zamorano is aligning its modernization efforts with the United Nation's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, advancing educational quality, inclusion, and workforce readiness in the region. The new SIS also adapts to emerging trends in higher education, such as curricular flexibility and competency-based learning, which are essential to meeting the growing demand for personalized academic programs.

"The Ellucian SaaS Platform will facilitate access to critical data for students and educators, improving transparency and academic monitoring," said Ana Maier, Vice President and Academic Dean, Zamorano. "These solutions optimize administrative processes and strengthen our educational offerings, allowing for a more comprehensive approach to training leaders who positively impact their communities."

Diana Baquedano, Director of Technology at Zamorano added: "The integration and scalability of this platform will allow us to incorporate new tools seamlessly, significantly improving our responsiveness to the challenges of the educational environment."

ABOUT ZAMORANO

Zamorano, established in 1942, is a prestigious institution recognized internationally for training leaders in the agri-food sector. Located in Honduras, the university's expansive 4,500-hectare campus functions as a vast botanical garden and includes laboratories, research centers, and production and market units. Zamorano is notable for its "learning by doing" educational model, which effectively combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience in real-world settings. Additionally, the university is committed to environmental conservation through its protection of the Uyuca Biological Reserve, which spans 907 hectares of diverse ecosystems. Zamorano also features a solar park that provides 37% of its energy needs, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and environmental development.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

