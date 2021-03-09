Zapier Acquires Makerpad

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — provider of easy automation for businesses of all sizes — today announced the acquisition of Makerpad , the leading content and education platform for learning to build software without code.

"For years we've watched in admiration as Ben pushed the limits on what you could build without ever writing a line of code," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO, Zapier. "Zapier will continue to make automation easy and Makerpad will teach you how to do it. Together we'll work toward ensuring anyone with a problem or an idea, no matter their technical abilities, can solve it themselves."

Founded in 2019, Makerpad has over 320 tutorials that teach thousands of customers how to save time and increase efficiency by automating their work and building tools without developers.

"A future where people aren't limited by a lack of coding knowledge is a vision that unites Makerpad and Zapier," said Ben Tossell, founder and CEO of Makerpad. "Zapier has changed how the world moves and works with tech, and I couldn't be more proud that Makerpad will now be working alongside them."

Customers will not be impacted by the acquisition. For the time-being, Makerpad will operate as a stand-alone business from Zapier.

This is Zapier's first acquisition. Founded in 2011, Zapier has been profitable since 2014 and exceeds $140M in ARR.

About Makerpad

Founded in 2019, Makerpad is the easiest way to build tools without code. Over 8,000 members rely on Makerpad's tutorials to learn how to build tools without writing code. Get started for free with Makerpad: https://www.makerpad.co/

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier makes automation easy for businesses of all sizes. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Try Zapier free: www.zapier.com

SOURCE Zapier

Related Links

https://zapier.com/

