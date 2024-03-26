Zapier Launches Chatbots, Empowering Businesses with AI-Powered Automation

Chatbots, Zapier's newest product, helps customers scale with personalized chatbots for their business

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier , the workflow automation platform for businesses of all sizes, announces the launch of its newest product, Chatbots , a free AI-powered chatbot builder tailored to helping businesses create custom external-facing chatbots that answer customer questions, resolve issues, and nurture leads.

With Zapier Chatbots, users can create unique AI chatbots that utilize their own knowledge, match their brand, and can be easily shared and embedded. Available to all Zapier users, Chatbots (Beta) is part of the Zapier Automation Platform and allows customers to seamlessly connect with over 6,000+ app integrations, empowering them to build modern, complete, and reliable solutions to grow their businesses. Paid users can also use Zapier Tables as both a knowledge source for their chatbots and a place to store valuable lead data collected from these conversations.

"Chatbots have become a go-to for business, making customer service a breeze and workflows smoother than ever," said Sheryl Soo, Zapier's SVP of New Products and Head of Strategy. "By baking Chatbots into the automation platform, users are able to save time on repetitive tasks, answer questions 24/7/365 for their customers, and scale faster."

A great example of this is James Brady, CTO of Argux AI, who utilized Chatbots to improve his company's day-to-day efficiency and elevate his clients' service experience. "Zapier Chatbots have become indispensable in my toolkit," said James. "By automating routine tasks and providing instant support, I can focus on higher-level strategy and decision-making. The result is a significant boost in productivity and cost savings for my business."

For more information about Zapier Chatbots and its capabilities, visit https://zapier.com/ai/chatbot .

About Zapier: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the workflow automation platform for businesses of all sizes. By connecting more than 6,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier