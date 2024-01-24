Zapier launches an all-in-one automation platform to transform operations at more than 600,000 businesses

Zapier launches new interface and database products to empower customers to build complete solutions that perfectly fit their business.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zapier, the #1 workflow automation platform for small and midsize businesses, announced the addition of two new products to its platform—Zapier Tables and Zapier Interfaces.

Comprised of a suite of no-code tools, including advanced workflow logic, a database tool , and a no-code app builder , Zapier's automation platform empowers companies to modernize workflows and build tailored, complete, and reliable solutions, all without the need for a developer.

"When you think of Zapier, you may think of us as an app-to-app integration and basic workflows, but with the Zapier automation platform, we're so much more," says Zapier CEO and co-founder Wade Foster. "With Tables, Interfaces, and Zaps, our customers have a custom and complete workflow builder that can scale to solve any problem."

The Zapier automation platform offers customers a full suite of no-code automation tools, allowing users to connect more than 6,000 apps. This expansive integration library allows businesses to create workflows that connect all the tools they already use, streamlining operations and increasing productivity.

Customers like Dan Dorato-Hankins, CTO of Vector Media, the largest transit ad company in the US, are leveraging Zapier's new tools to optimize operations. With Zapier Tables, Dan built a complete and customized workflow that automated much of the company's new employee onboarding all within Zapier. "For me, Zapier was originally the glue to hold all of the pieces together. Now, with new releases like Tables and Interfaces, Zapier is transforming into the whole toolbox," says Dan.

By providing customers with new tools and an intuitive interface, the Zapier automation platform allows customers to unify logins, cut costs, and streamline operations with interfaces, workflows, and data storage all on a single platform. With its user-friendly design, no-code automation tools, and library of templates, combining Tables and Interfaces enables businesses to build custom, flexible, and reliable workflows, empowering them to grow and succeed.

For more information about Zapier, Tables, and Interfaces and to see how it can revolutionize your business operations, visit www.zapier.com .

About Zapier:

Founded in 2011, Zapier is the #1 workflow automation platform for small and midsize businesses. By connecting more than 6,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com.

