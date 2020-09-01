Zapier Launches Automation Confidence Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in productivity automation — today announced a new quarterly report conducted by the Harris Poll to study how knowledge workers use and benefit from automation software (i.e., software designed to automatically complete tasks/processes).

Knowledge workers are using automation to complete tasks faster, improve organization, and reduce human error

43% say automation software helps them complete tasks faster

41% note automation software helps them be more organized at work

38% believe automation software improves the way they work overall

More than a third (36%) say automation software helps themselves and their team focus on important work

31% note they want to reduce human error and oversight in everyday tasks

An overwhelming majority (96%) who use automation say it benefits their work

44% save time by using automation software

Nearly 2 in 5 (39%) note automation software enables them to complete projects faster

38% say automation software reduces the number of errors in their work

37% get more done with automation software

Not everyone is implementing automation tools yet – Zapier's Automation Confidence Index found that a third (33%) are unsure how it will be useful to their job right now and 23% did not know it was an option. Nearly 1 in 5 (17%) noted the barrier to using automation software is that their workplace is not tech-savvy.

For the full report, visit https://zapier.com/blog/automation-index-q3-2020/ .

Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zapier from August 4-6, 2020 among 1,198 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older among whom 912 are knowledge workers (primarily work in a professional setting and use a computer as part of their job).

About Zapier Founded in 2011, Zapier helps small businesses grow with the power of automation. The company connects over 2,000 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. www.zapier.com.

SOURCE Zapier