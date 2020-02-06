Zapier now connects 2,000+ apps--more than any other automation tool

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in workplace automation — today announced more than 2,000 partner apps on its platform. Zapier is the easiest and fastest solution for companies to bring automation to their users and now offers the largest number of integrations available in the market, spanning a wide range of industries.

"Getting work done today often requires coordination across several applications at any given time," said Aidha Shaikh, product manager for G Suite. "We share the same goal as Zapier to help simplify user workflows, and we think users will get a lot out of the Hangouts Chat chatbot integration, helping our users create automated notifications from Zapier's 2,000+ integration partners."

With integrations across multiple categories, Zapier offers partners and their customers unrivaled connectivity and powerful automation capabilities.

"Automation is one of the most pivotal topics of the next decade. People and businesses are proactively seeking smarter, better ways to drive tangible results in less time," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "By offering easy-to-use and powerful integrations with over 2,000 of the top software companies in the world, we're able to give businesses of all sizes valuable time back in their day so they can focus on their most important goals."

In 2019, Zapier added 600 new integration partners, including Quora Lead Ads, Google Ads, Microsoft Teams and Outlook, DocuSign and Any.do.

"Zapier allows us to bring our service to market without getting buried in the technical details of managing hundreds of direct integrations, making it an integral part of our business at Paperform," said Dean McPherson, co-founder and CTO of Paperform. "On top of that, we find Paperform users that connect Zapier are likely to stay customers much longer than those who don't, which is a fantastic indicator that our customers love Zapier as much as we do."

Zapier, a graduate of Y Combinator, was founded in 2011 and raised $1.2 million in seed round funding in 2012. The company has been profitable since 2014.

About Zapier: Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than five million people grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 2,000 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. For more information, visit zapier.com.

SOURCE Zapier

