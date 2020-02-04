Zapier Report Uncovers Gen Z and Millennial Perspectives on Work/Careers; Attitudes Toward the Workplace of the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in productivity automation — today released a new report on what Millennials and Gen Z actually think about work, which includes data from their recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll among over 650 Gen Z (18-23) and Millennials (24-39) employees in the U.S.

The report found that, contrary to popular belief, Millennials and Gen Z are hard-working, loyal employees. Millennial employees plan to stay at their current job for a total of 10 years, on average and Gen Z employees for 6 years, on average. Additionally, more than 3 in 5 Millennial employees (62%) and nearly half of Gen Z employees (49%) say they have direct reports.

Digital natives don't just embrace tech—they demand it

Just over two-thirds of Gen Z employees (69%) and more than three-quarters of Millennial employees (76%) say they would be less likely to hire someone if they did not have basic computer skills.

One in 6 Gen Z and Millennial employees (16% each) have quit a job because their employer did not provide the proper technology for them to do their job.

Younger workers may be more addicted to work than social media:

Roughly 7 in 10 Gen Z (71%) and Millennial (69%) employees admit they are constantly on or checking their work communication tools outside of work.

One-third of Gen Z employees (33%) and almost 2 in 5 Millennial employees (39%) say they check their work email/messaging tools more than they check their personal social media.

Two-thirds of Gen Z employees (66%) and almost 3 in 5 Millennial employees (57%) say they expect their teammates to respond to them outside of work hours.

Automation is encouraged; technology improving the workplace:

Nearly 9 in 10 Gen Z (86%) and Millennial (87%) managers (defined as those who have direct reports) say they are open to their direct reports automating parts of their job. Additionally, nearly all Gen Z (95%) and Millennial (93%) employees would be willing to automate parts of their job.

The top reason Gen Z employees would be willing to automate parts of their job is if it meant they could have flexible work hours (61%), followed by if they had more time to spend with loved ones (54%) and if they could work fewer hours/days without taking a pay cut (53%).

For the full report and survey methodology please visit: https://zapier.com/blog/digital-natives-report/

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than four million customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 1,500 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week.

SOURCE Zapier

Related Links

https://zapier.com

