Zapier Welcomes Jonathan Rochelle as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zapier , the leader in productivity automation, welcomed Jonathan Rochelle as its Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Rochelle will lead and grow Zapier's core product, platform, design, and user research teams. Zapier co-founder and former CPO Mike Knoop will shift to a new role as Head of Research & Development at the company.

Rochelle brings over 30 years of technology industry experience to his new role, including 14 years at Google as Director of Product Management and was one of the original co-creators of popular collaborative tools including Google Sheets, Docs, Drive, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Apps Script, Fonts, Sites, Classroom, and Jamboard. Certain apps Rochelle helped to develop, such as Google Drive, are used by nearly one billion active users globally. Rochelle co-founded 2WebTechnologies, which was the foundation technology for Google Sheets and was acquired by Google in 2005. He also co-founded ITK Solutions, a technology strategy and solutions company.

"I've always aimed to create products that are simple, useful, and scalable for a mass audience. The Zapier team has done an amazing job achieving that usability with their products and we now have the opportunity to help every professional be more productive, in any industry and any job function," said Jonathan Rochelle, Chief Product Officer at Zapier. "The number and scope of apps in the workplace have exploded in the past decade. Zapier is now a driver of this new ecosystem and is in the best position to help customers and integration partners realize the value of automating more of their work by connecting the apps they use every day."

"Jonathan has lived and breathed productivity software for decades. In addition to his deep product leadership experience, we knew Jonathan would be a good fit due to his humility, empathy, and growth mindset," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "I'm excited to work alongside him to help more people simplify their lives through automation."

Zapier co-founder and former Chief Product Officer Mike Knoop will take on a new role leading the company's research and development efforts. As Head of Research and Development, Knoop's new projects will focus on innovative new bets that will enable more people to leverage automation at work.

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than four million customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 1,500 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. By helping to discover and weave together web applications that increase productivity and success, Zapier is changing the way people work. For more information, visit https://zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier

