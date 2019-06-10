Zapier's Apps at Work Report Highlights the Fastest Growing Apps

The company leads the industry with 1,500 app integrations and four million users across 177 countries. Zapier's Apps at Work Report: The Fastest-Growing Apps of 2019 showcases the true nature of work and how integrating applications and embracing automation allows for increased productivity, time savings, and a refocus on the most important tasks for businesses. With an average year-over-year (YoY) growth of 256 percent, the list includes new applications as well as top-tier business apps that people are using to make work more productive.

"Zapier is a helpful source for people who are looking for new apps that take productivity to another level, and we help fuel user growth for the apps themselves," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "This report highlights a major trend of people shifting away from the traditional curated suite of programs to a new, modern work toolkit that better fits their daily needs."

The report's findings include:

ManyChat had the most growth: 1,005 percent YoY. ManyChat is a Facebook Messenger Marketing platform and is frequently connected with MailChimp, and is one of two Facebook-related apps in the Top 10.

Front was the second-fastest growing app on Zapier, with 506 percent YoY growth. Front was one of several customer support/CRM apps ranked on the list, which includes Liondesk (#8, 285 percent), Bonjoro (#10, 264 percent), Mailshake (#11, 227 percent), and Freshsales (#16, 151 percent).

Zapier conducted an online survey of more than 1,100 U.S. customers who work full-time to uncover insights about the impact of automation within the workplace. The survey found that more than three-quarters (76 percent) earn over the national median salary ($61,372), and a third (32 percent) earn more than $100,000 per year. Moreover, another 41 percent have been promoted in the last 12 months, and over two-thirds (68 percent) have received a raise.

Additional findings include:

Automation saves significant time during the work week: 20 percent of respondents save 11 or more hours per week using Zapier to automate tasks, and 13 percent saves more than 20 hours per week.

Automation is becoming a key skill for employees: 76 percent of customers would list competency in automation as a skill on their resume or job application.

"Our survey confirms that automation is not only growing in popularity, but it's making people better at their jobs. By automating time-consuming tasks, people can use the time saved to focus on more important work," continued Foster. "We are providing the connective tissue that allows people to link together apps that make them more successful, more productive and more efficient at their job."

To read the report, please visit https://zapier.com/apps/fastest-growing-apps/.

