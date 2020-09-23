Zapier's Apps at Work Report Highlights the Fastest Growing Apps of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in automation for small businesses — today released Zapier's Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2020 .

The annual report analyzes data from over 2,000 apps on Zapier and reveals unique insights into the tools small businesses rely on. This year's report finds businesses are adjusting to the effects of COVD-19 by automating tedious tasks and relying on technology to pivot.

"Small business owners have shown incredible resiliency and innovation this year," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "Running a small business right now means improvising, and our customers keep finding inspiring ways to do just that by relying on the power of tools and automation to adapt and try new things."

Insights from the report include:

Collaboration is essential now ClickUp, a productivity platform, topped the list of fastest growing apps, suggesting small businesses are looking for new ways to coordinate on projects as they adjust to remote work. It's joined by Monday.com, another tool focused on helping teams collaborate.

ClickUp, a productivity platform, topped the list of fastest growing apps, suggesting small businesses are looking for new ways to coordinate on projects as they adjust to remote work. It's joined by Monday.com, another tool focused on helping teams collaborate. eCommerce boomed. When shelter in place restrictions went into effect, businesses had to act quickly to bring their offering online. Apps that make it easy to build a website with eCommerce saw growth this year, including Netlify, Webflow, Leadpages, and Squarespace.

When shelter in place restrictions went into effect, businesses had to act quickly to bring their offering online. Apps that make it easy to build a website with eCommerce saw growth this year, including Netlify, Webflow, Leadpages, and Squarespace. Fitness apps spiked For the first time ever, two fitness apps made the list: Strava, the outdoor fitness tracking app, and Trainerize, an app for gyms and trainers to create online classes.

To find the full list of fastest growing apps and read the report, please visit https://zapier.com/blog/fastest-growing-apps-2020

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps small businesses grow with the power of automation. The company connects over 2,000 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers an average of 10 hours a week. By helping to discover and weave together web applications that increase productivity and success, Zapier is changing the way people work. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

