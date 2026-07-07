Zappi launches Amplify AI, bringing predictive ad testing to high-volume digital campaigns

The new AI-powered solution helps marketers quickly evaluate high-volume digital creative at scale, while the new Amplify Hub brings advertising insights together in one connected workspace.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappi today announced the release of Amplify AI, a new predictive ad testing solution that helps marketers quickly evaluate the hundreds of social video ads that typically go untested before launch. As more media investment shifts to high-volume digital assets, Amplify AI helps marketers make better creative decisions before and during campaigns, addressing one of the biggest drivers of campaign ROI. The release also includes the new Amplify Hub, a connected workspace that brings advertising insights together so teams can compare creative, organize campaigns and build stronger advertising over time.

As media budgets continue shifting toward social, creator and digital channels, marketers are producing far more creative assets than traditional advertising research can realistically evaluate. That matters because creative quality is one of the biggest drivers of marketing ROI, with research showing the strongest creative can deliver up to 12 times the profitability of weaker executions. Yet, because testing every asset is often too slow and expensive, brands typically validate only their highest-profile creative while the rest of a campaign goes to market without consumer feedback.

Trained on millions of consumer survey responses, Amplify AI combines machine learning with synthetic respondents to predict consumer response to advertising. Validated across hundreds of advertising studies, Amplify AI predicted human survey results 84% of the time, enabling marketers to feel confident in using it to make real ROI decisions.

"Even though it is well known that creative quality dominates media ROI, most creative approval decisions are made without ever hearing from a consumer—not because marketers don't value feedback, but because it hasn't been practical to gather it at that scale," said Aaron Kechley, CEO of Zappi. "We see AI as a way to change that. By continuously training on millions of real consumer responses—and enriching them with each brand's own consumer insights – Amplify AI helps marketers bring trusted consumer understanding into many more everyday decisions. AI can't replace consumer research, but it's helping make trusted consumer insight an instant, continuous part of how brands make decisions."

Amplify AI and the new Amplify Hub help marketers:

Validate creative on the fly. Evaluate dozens or hundreds of social video assets in minutes, helping teams identify top-performing creative, prioritize media investment and understand how different audiences are likely to respond.

Evaluate dozens or hundreds of social video assets in minutes, helping teams identify top-performing creative, prioritize media investment and understand how different audiences are likely to respond. Bring every tested ad into one place. Launching alongside Amplify AI, the new Amplify Hub gives marketers a unified view of all Amplify research. Teams can compare creative across media types, campaigns and stages of development to uncover broader patterns—understanding not just which ads performed well, but why. Those learnings can then inform future briefs, creative development and campaign strategy.

Launching alongside Amplify AI, the new Amplify Hub gives marketers a unified view of all Amplify research. Teams can compare creative across media types, campaigns and stages of development to uncover broader patterns—understanding not just which ads performed well, but why. Those learnings can then inform future briefs, creative development and campaign strategy. Understand how campaigns work together. Teams can group creative by campaign, channel or market to see how creatives deployed across channels and formats perform as a whole. The Hub surfaces the strongest and weakest assets while measuring creative coherence, helping teams understand whether ads share the same visual identity, emotional tone, messaging and distinctive brand assets across a campaign.

Amplify AI is available today for customers in the U.S. and U.K., with additional markets planned throughout 2026. The Amplify Hub is available to all Amplify customers.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that helps brands win with consumers. Through AI-powered software that delivers connected insights, Zappi enables teams to make faster, smarter, consumer-driven decisions by leveraging real-time, continuous feedback.

Trusted by more than 350 brands worldwide, Zappi helps create successful products, develop impactful ads, and build winning brands by keeping the voice of the consumer at the heart of every decision. Named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in both 2023 and 2024, recognized by Business Insider as one of the hottest martech companies, and winner of the MRS Best Technology Innovation Award 2025, Zappi is redefining how modern teams use insights to drive growth.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace, and using technology to benefit the communities the company serves. With more than 300 employees across 13+ countries and offices in Boston, London, and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been celebrated by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work and more. To learn more, follow Zappi on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

SOURCE Zappi