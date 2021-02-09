Zavation Medical Products, LLC, Launches Zavation LABYRINTH™ Fully Porous PEEK Cage

LABYRINTH™, the latest addition to Zavation's portfolio, features the first available porous endplates integrated through the full cage, setting the new gold standard for interbody cages. In creating the first fully porous PEEK interbody, Zavation has enhanced the benefits of PEEK (reduced stress shielding and artifact-free imaging) with substantially improved wettability and surface tension. In a 21 day in-vitro study, the interbody's proprietary and patent pending porous structure demonstrated greater pre-osteoblast cell maturation into viable bone cells than standard PEEK, porous titanium, and standard titanium. 1

Zavation's market share and active surgeon base continues to rapidly grow given the Company's ability to adapt to surgeon/patient needs, consistently upgrade and customize its instruments, and engineer devices with incomparable simplicity, precision, and disruptive technology. The LABYRINTH™ is just another example of Zavation's sustained investment in research and development furthering its full line of titanium and PEEK static and expanding interbody technologies.

"The LABYRINTH™ demonstrates our commitment to resetting market standards by creating best-in-class products. As a first-to-market product, this fully porous cage highlights our dedication to R&D and the strength of our product development team," said Jeffrey Johnson, Chief Executive Officer. "With fusion of critical importance, our mission in designing the LABYRINTH™ was to outperform all materials in fusion, which broadens surgeon appeal. Zavation, with our market leading customer service, has become a house for innovation centered on the needs of our surgeons and distributors."

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across =40+ states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception, with approximately 10 novel products expected to launch over the next year. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio focused on complex balloons, catheters, needles, and instrument kits used in minimally invasive procedures. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

1 Nobles K. P., Pal P., Janorkar A., Williamson R. Evaluation of the Pre-Osteoblastic Cell Response on Hydroxyapatite Coated Versus Non-Coated PEEK and Titanium Alloy Surfaces. 2020. Available upon request.

SOURCE Zavation Medical Products, LLC.

Related Links

http://www.zavation.com

