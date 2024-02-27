Visit Macon partners with saucy chicken brand to launch 'Milkshake Tourism'

MACON, Ga., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ' Milkshake Tourism ' has arrived in Macon, and Zaxby's® is leading the charge. After a seven-year hiatus, Zaxby's milkshakes are making a sweet comeback, including the iconic Birthday Cake milkshake. Macon, the charming Southern city known as "The Heart of Georgia," is the only place in America where milkshake connoisseurs can "sluurp" their fill of Zaxby's shakes. Visit Macon is teaming up with the saucy Georgia-based chicken brand for an exclusive market test that invites visitors and locals alike to crave more of Macon's sweet secrets.

Zaxby’s beloved milkshakes are back—but only in Macon, Georgia. Visit Macon partners with saucy chicken brand to launch ‘Milkshake Tourism.’

"Zaxby's delicious milkshakes have made their long-awaited return after years of requests from our most loyal fans," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "We can't wait for visitors of Macon to join the milkshake movement and become a part of the sweetest experience in town."

The Zaxby's milkshake market test includes a refreshed lineup of four flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Birthday Cake. Zaxby's iconic Birthday Cake milkshake is infused with flavors of freshly baked cake, buttercream, and French vanilla. Festive rainbow sprinkles are blended right into the shake—it's a party in a cup! The Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry shakes are inspired by classic, craveable flavors that will transport guests back to their sweetest memories. All of Zaxby's shakes are hand-spun and hand-mixed to order, made with whole milk and real sugar, then topped with real whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry. Let the mouthwatering begin!

Macon, renowned for its rich history and vibrant culture, is embarking on a transformative journey to solidify its identity as the ultimate destination for milkshake lovers. Joining forces with Zaxby's, deeply rooted in Georgia's food scene , Macon is poised to claim its status as the quintessential milkshake capital. Visit Macon and Zaxby's 'Milkshake Tourism' campaign encourages visitors to explore the city's hidden gems, iconic landmarks, and storied history while sipping on their favorite Zaxby's shake. It's not just a treat for the taste buds—it's an experience that captures the very essence of Macon.

"The return of Zaxby's milkshakes is an exciting development for Macon," said Mayor Lester Miller. "We're thrilled to have Zaxby's be part of Team Macon-Bibb and showcase our city as the ultimate destination for milkshake lovers. Together, we're turning Macon into the Milkshake Capital of America!"

It's been seven long years for thirsty fans, but the wait is over at least in Macon, where Zaxby's hand-crafted milkshakes are currently being served up exclusively at 20 area locations —with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a cherry on top!

For more information, go to visitmacon.org .

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were recognized in USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List . Zaxby's has over 940 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

About Visit Macon

The mission of Visit Macon is to unify and lead our community in marketing the Macon-Bibb County area as a superior visitor and meeting destination. Visit Macon promotes Macon, Georgia to travel writers, meeting planners, group tour operators, and leisure travelers in an effort to bring people and revenues into the community and area businesses. Visitmacon.org .

