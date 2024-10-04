Zaxbys Climbs in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Prestigious Franchise Ranking Released

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxbys, the rapidly growing Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, proudly announces its impressive showing on the esteemed 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list. The beloved chicken franchise is in the Top 50, climbing to the 44th spot this year, a step higher than its ranking last year.

Zaxbys logo

"Our steady climb reflects the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and team," said Bert Lane, Zaxbys Vice President of Development. "This recognition underscores the strength of our brand, our adaptability and the unified efforts of the entire Zaxbys family. We're excited about the future and look forward to reaching new milestones in the years to come."

Zaxbys, known for its hand-breaded chicken and iconic sauce lineup, experienced systemwide sales of $2.52 billion in 2023 – a 5% year-over-year sales growth rate with 941 stores throughout the country with 2% unit growth. Zaxbys continues to expand westward from its southeastern roots, allowing more people across the country to enjoy Zaxbys craveable chicken, including their dippable Chicken Fingerz™, saucy wings, 12 bold sauces and new fan favorites like Chicken Finger Tacos (at participating locations).

The brand's success is driven by its high-quality food coupled with dedicated franchise owners who are working hard to maintain the high standards of the Zaxbys name – a recipe for continued success.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest United States-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

With this newfound recognition, Zaxbys continues to invite potential franchisees to join its growing family, ensuring they are partnering with a brand that is not only respected in the industry but also a solid investment opportunity.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.zaxbys.com/franchise.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Williams

919-459-3592

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys