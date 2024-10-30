Zaxbys Debuts in Pennsylvania with Big Plans for 2025

Popular chicken franchise set to grow 10 locations in Philly Metro

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxbys™, the rapidly expanding Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its craveable Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is excited to announce it is expanding its footprint into Pennsylvania and the City of Brotherly Love.

New franchise owner George Abdelmessieh, a veteran entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the franchise industry, has committed to bringing 10 Zaxbys locations to the Philadelphia area over the next five years, with the first two opening in 2025.

"The chance to bring Zaxbys to Philadelphia is both exciting and meaningful," said Abdelmessieh. "I recognize that Zaxbys is a strong brand with an excellent product. These values align with the principles I've relied on to build my other franchise businesses. Bringing Zaxbys to Philly is something I'm building not only for my community, but also for my family, creating a legacy I hope will benefit my children and grandchildren."

George Abdelmessieh, a retired electrical engineer and seasoned franchise owner with over 30 Dunkin' locations across South Jersey and Philadelphia, was drawn to Zaxbys by his daughter, a physician who experienced the southeastern brand while studying at Emory University in Atlanta. With the booming demand for chicken in the fast-casual space, Abdelmessieh saw Zaxbys as the perfect addition to diversify his franchise portfolio.

"Zaxbys is thrilled to enter the Philadelphia market, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than George to lead the way," said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. "George's decades of experience and dedication to building strong franchise operations make him the perfect fit to introduce our brand to Philadelphia. We're excited to see the impact his leadership will bring."

Abdelmessieh and his experienced team are currently securing sites across the Philadelphia area in preparation for next year's openings.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

