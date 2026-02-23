ZAXBYS® TURNS UP THE FLAVOR WITH LAUNCH OF NEW DRY RUBS LINEUP AND REFRESHING PEACHES & CREAM MILKSHAKE

Starting February 23, fans can enjoy three bold dry rub flavors – Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, and Nashville Hot – on Chicken Fingerz™, Wings and Fries, available on menus permanently

At-A-Glance Information

Company: Zaxbys ®

Zaxbys Menu Announcement: Zaxbys adds new Dry Rubs Lineup and Peaches & Cream Milkshake to menus

Zaxbys adds new Dry Rubs Lineup and Peaches & Cream Milkshake to menus Dry Rubs Offerings and Availability: NEW Nashville Hot, NEW Garlic Parmesan, and beloved Lemon Pepper Dry Rubs are available on menus permanently at Zaxbys locations everywhere beginning February 23, 2026

Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, and beloved Lemon Pepper Dry Rubs are available on menus permanently at Zaxbys locations everywhere beginning February 23, 2026 Peaches & Cream Milkshake Offering and Availability: Hand-spun peach-flavored milkshake topped with whipped cream and a cherry is available at participating locations for a limited time beginning February 23 through April 26

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxbys® is expanding its menu with the permanent addition of its NEW dry rubs lineup featuring Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, and beloved Lemon Pepper. Available starting February 23, 2026, the lineup delivers bold, craveable flavor turning classic Zaxbys menu items into a full-on flavor performance.

Zaxbys Dry Rubs Lineup Zaxbys Peaches & Cream Milkshake

Following the introduction of Lemon Pepper, Zaxbys most successful limited-time offering in 35 years, the brand is turning up the flavor once again with bold new Garlic Parmesan and Nashville Hot dry rubs. Known for its 12 signature sauces, the chicken chain is giving guests even more ways to make every bite worth savoring with a full lineup of craveable dry rubs. Flavor lovers, you're welcome.

Fans can enjoy their favorite Chicken Fingerz™ and wing meals including Zaxbys Wings & Things Meal, Chicken Finger Plate and Traditional Wings Meal, with a choice of three flavor-packed dry rubs:

NEW Garlic Parmesan: A classic savory option that combines garlic, herbs, and aged parmesan flavor.

A classic savory option that combines garlic, herbs, and aged parmesan flavor. NEW Nashville Hot: The spicy, boundary-pushing flavor that features the staple Nashville cayenne heat, brown sugar and honey.

The spicy, boundary-pushing flavor that features the staple Nashville cayenne heat, brown sugar and honey. Lemon Pepper: A bold blend of zesty lemon, cracked black pepper, and a rich buttery finish, giving fans the sharp and craveable punch they crave.

Flavor isn't meant to be one-size-fits-all. With the addition of Zaxbys Dry Rubs, guests can dip, dunk or drizzle their favorite Chicken Fingerz or wings with a signature Zaxbys sauce, or stick with crispy dry rub flavor on its own.

For Zax Rewardz members, Zaxbys is cookin' up even better news. Starting February 23, members can unlock the ultimate menu hack and add any dry rub to Zaxbys iconic crinkle fries for a limited time. Available exclusively in the Zaxbys app, online at zaxbys.com and third-party delivery platforms through April 27.

"After seeing Zaxbys fans' love for Lemon Pepper, —and their requests for additional dry rub flavors—we knew it was time to make dry rubs a permanent part of the menu," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Zaxbys. By adding Nashville Hot and Garlic Parmesan, we're giving guests even more ways to enjoy their Zaxbys favorites, from wings to our famous Fingerz.

Zaxbys wouldn't leave fans high and dry without something sweet to top it all off. Delivering the taste of Georgia right to fans' cups, the Peaches & Cream Milkshake hits menus on February 23. This creamy, hand-spun peach-flavored shake topped with whipped cream and a cherry, is a sweet nod to Zaxbys Georgia roots and will be available for a limited time.

For more details on the saucy menu items Zaxbys is satisfying fans' cravings with, visit a Zaxbys near you, online at www.zaxbys.com or simply download the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store and create a Zax Rewardz account.* Be sure to follow Zaxbys on Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what else the saucy chicken chain is cookin'.

*Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 22 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Categories: Restaurant Industry, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Fast Food, Chicken Restaurants, Menu Innovation, Dry Rubs, Milkshakes

Tags: #Zaxbys #DryRubs #Milkshakes #FastFood #MenuInnovation #MenuLaunch #QSR #ChickenRestaurant #ZaxRewardz

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys