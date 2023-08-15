ZBRA INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Zebra Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Zebra Technologies Corporation ("Zebra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZBRA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on potential securities laws violations in connection with the Company's third quarter results and decision to lower its revenue and earnings guidance for the year. In response to the news, Zebra's stock price declined approximately $53/share. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/zebra-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

