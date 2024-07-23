zeb Achieves AWS Generative AI Services Competency

zeb is excited to announce its achievement of the AWS Generative AI Services Competency and aims to work closely with clients to utilize Generative AI for enhancing productivity and efficiency, leading the way in industry advancements

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb, a leading AI-powered digital transformation strategy company and an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, proudly announces its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Services Competency. This prestigious designation acknowledges zeb's expertise in assisting clients by delivering the essential services, technologies, and infrastructure required to implement Generative AI technologies and enhance operational efficiency by harnessing the full potential of their data.

Earning the AWS Generative AI Services Competency distinguishes zeb as a top AWS Partner, showcasing the company's technical proficiency and proven track record in delivering transformative solutions. The mission is to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data with cutting-edge Generative AI technologies, driving innovation, streamlining processes, and providing exceptional value. zeb guides the clients through identifying opportunities, shaping innovative ideas, and translating them into actionable strategies. The company's success in addressing customer challenges with Generative AI solutions enhances digital transformation, delivers hyper-personalized content, streamlines workflows, and provides actionable results. From ideation to production deployment, migrations from other AI providers (such as OpenAI), and AI-focused managed services, team ensures that data works smarter for the business. Combined with AWS Data & Analytics Consulting Competency, this achievement reinforces the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive, data-driven insights and solutions.

"zeb is honored to achieve the AWS Generative AI Services Competency," said Mal Vivek, CEO at zeb. "This recognition is a testament to our proven expertise and success in leveraging advanced AI technology to deliver transformative solutions. With SuperDesk, we are not just enhancing service desk operations; we are revolutionizing them. Our AI-driven solutions streamline workflows, increase productivity, and elevate customer service, showcasing our commitment to helping clients achieve exceptional results through innovative AI applications."

SuperDesk - zeb's flagship product, provides a powerful generative AI-driven service desk transformation solution designed to streamline support workflows, improve productivity, and enhance customer service. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Databricks DBRX and Mosaic, SuperDesk seamlessly integrates with platforms like ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, Salesforce, and HubSpot. zeb delivers SuperDesk through Professional Services and offers Managed Services with AI OpsAdvantage program for ongoing maintenance and support. This innovative solution underscores the company's dedication to delivering cutting-edge tools that empower organizations to maximize the operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices in specific domains, such as Generative AI. zeb's expertise and proven frameworks facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions, ensuring they meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises. By expediting the experimentation and implementation cycles, zeb helps organizations quickly launch production-grade solutions that deliver significant business value. Through its comprehensive suite of services, zeb empowers customers to transform ideas into impactful business outcomes efficiently.

For more information about zeb and its digital transformation services, visit www.zeb.co.

About zeb

zeb is a leading digital transformation strategy company and AWS Advanced Tier Partner that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Bear, Delaware with presence in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At zeb, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

