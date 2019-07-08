Zeel Announces Polo Icon Nacho Figueras As Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, announced today that Nacho Figueras, world-renowned polo player and long-time face of Ralph Lauren, will be joining the company as a Brand Ambassador alongside his wife, photographer and model, Delfina Blaquier.

Figueras, captain and co-owner of the Blackwatch Polo Team, is one of the top 100 polo players in the world and the unrivaled ambassador of the sport. A noted model, Figueras has been the face of Ralph Lauren's Black Label and Polo fragrances for more than a decade. When he's not on the polo field or on a photo shoot, Figueras can be found spending time with his wife and children, traveling across the globe and attending high profile events including the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"We are thrilled to have Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier join us as ambassadors for Zeel," said Zeel founder and CEO, Samer Hamadeh. "The two together beautifully balance an intense dedication to sport, career and family, and truly reflect the values of our growing global brand."

"Whether I am in Palm Beach, Palm Desert, Greenwich or the Hamptons, Zeel is my go-to recovery resource after a match, a flight, or even just a long day. It gives Delfina and me the chance to relax without missing what is most precious to us: time at home with our children. We could not be more excited to represent a company that not only recognizes the importance of wellness, but values trust and service above all else."

Delfina Blaquier is an avid art lover, photographer and model. In 2015, Blaquier and Figueras were featured together in a celebrated Valentine's Day campaign for Ralph Lauren's Black Label. Yet, despite their many accolades and busy schedules, the two are dedicated to their family and selfcare, making them ideal partners to Zeel. The jet-setting pair – who travel together for the full length of the 7-month polo season – have been together for more than 20 years and share four children between the ages of 6 and 19.

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas across the country and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of US based corporations.

SOURCE Zeel