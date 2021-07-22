Zeel Appoints Dr. Gabriela Bronson-Castain as National Director of Behavioral Therapy

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home or office, announces the appointment of Dr. Gabriela Bronson-Castain as National Director of Behavioral Therapy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bronson-Castain to our management team. Her passion for mental health, and proven track record of implementing behavioral health initiatives, will be invaluable to our health and wellness platform," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO and co-founder of Zeel.

Zeel's nationwide network of more than 11,000 massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses and other health and wellness providers allows patients to book massage, physical therapy, COVID testing and vaccination, and other medical services through Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com. "The addition of behavioral therapists to our robust network of healthcare practitioners is very exciting to us all. Dr. Bronson-Castain has the right skill-set to build out this critical vertical," said Hamadeh.

Dr. Gabriela Bronson-Castain is a clinical psychologist currently on staff at Summit Center in Walnut Creek, California. Dr. Bronson-Castain spent the last decade designing and implementing programs to support emergency room crisis assessments while serving as the Clinical Director of the Behavioral Response Team at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. She is highly regarded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and a tireless advocate for increased access to mental health programs and care.

Said Dr. Bronson-Castain, "In the wake of a global pandemic, there has been no time where mental health has been more important or more fragile. I am thrilled to partner with Zeel to develop programs that will be delivered through the Zeel platform and into the homes of those who so desperately need the support."

About Zeel

Since the launch of its very first app in the spring of 2013, Zeel has successfully delivered more than 1.5 million in-home health and wellness appointments to patients and consumers across 40 states. Most recently, the company partnered with the New York City Department of Health to vaccinate thousands of New Yorkers in their homes, schools and pop-up locations across the city. Health and wellness providers on the Zeel network are available for appointments 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with Zeel customer service teams working around the clock to support patients and providers. Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology has placed the company amongst America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times in 2020, Crains NY's Fast 50 in 2019, and on the Inc. 5000 from 2017-2019. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

