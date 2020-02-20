Zeel Launches Assisted Stretch in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the award-winning Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, announced today that it has added assisted stretch to its in-home services in New York City. The announcement follows the 2019 nationwide launch of Zeel@Work's assisted stretching benefit, which joined Zeel workplace services like yoga, guided meditation, and the ever-popular chair massage.

In addition to improving flexibility, assisted stretching can increase range of motion, reduce muscle and joint pain, boost athletic performance, reduce risk of repetitive stress injuries, and promote relaxation. Zeel in-home assisted stretch makes this vital wellness service accessible to New Yorkers, on-demand.

Assisted stretch services booked on Zeel are performed by certified, vetted, and insured professionals, all personal trainers, massage therapists, or strength/conditioning specialists. After you book on the Zeel app or zeel.com, stretch pros come to your New York City location—home, hotel, or office— in as little as an hour from the time you book. Choose a 45-minute or 60-minute stretch session to suit your stretching needs.

"The launch of in-home assisted stretching in New York City represents our dedication to bringing the best in wellness directly to people's homes," said Samer Hamadeh, Zeel Founder and CEO. "The definition of wellness is changing, and we are changing with it, ensuring that access to in-demand modalities are easily accessible to customers. We started by bringing yoga, guided meditation and assisted stretch to businesses, and now we're expanding to NYC homes and hotels. This is an exciting look at things to come in 2020."

"My New York clients often carry the highest levels of stress," said Kelly Stackhouse, Zeel's assisted stretch advisor and celebrity wellness instructor known for her work on Showtime's Billions. "In my fifteen years working privately with high profile clientele including athletes, CEO's, celebrities, and stay-at-home moms, I've seen that most people prioritize high impact workout activities to manage stress in their bodies, when we also need to be mindful to incorporate regimens that are soothing and rehabilitating like yoga, massage, and stretching. Stretch focuses on techniques that allow clients to passively connect with the body and feel tension releasing in a completely different way than with massage or yoga. With Zeel now coming directly to homes, it adds an extra layer of convenience and accessibility, and I'm thrilled more people will be able to prioritize self-care in this way."

Users can book an assisted stretch session in New York City by logging into zeel.com or through the Zeel app for iPhone or Android. Assisted stretch is currently available in locations with a New York City zip code. Employers who want to bring the benefits of assisted stretching to their workplace should contact Zeel@Work to customize the ideal workplace wellness solution for their team.

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel includes Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide, and Zeel@Work®, bringing chair massage, yoga, and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of U.S.-based corporations.

