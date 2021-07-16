Zeel Launches in New Hampshire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home or office, announces the company's arrival in the greater Manchester region. Zeel's nationwide network of more than 11,000 massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses and other wellness providers allows patients and consumers to book massage, physical therapy, Covid testing and vaccination and other services through Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com. This is Zeel's first launch in the "Granite State."

Zeel is initially launching their massage therapy network, currently recruiting licensed massage therapists in the greater Manchester region. "All massage therapists on the Zeel network are licensed by the state and vetted through Zeel's industry-leading protocols. They're the best therapists out there and the Zeel app gives them the flexibility to take as many appointments as they choose with their own schedule in mind." says Samer Hamadeh, the company's Founder and CEO.

Since the launch of its very first app in the spring of 2012, the Zeel platform has successfully delivered more than 1.5 million in-home health and wellness appointments to patients and consumers across 40 states. Most recently, the company partnered with the New York City Department of Health to vaccinate thousands of New Yorkers in their homes, schools and pop-up locations across the city. Health and wellness providers on the Zeel network are available for appointments 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with Zeel customer service teams working around the clock to support patients and providers.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our services into New Hampshire. Our exciting new partnerships will mean significant opportunities for those who join our growing network. We look forward to providing the highest level of care to the people of New Hampshire," says Hamadeh.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, enhancements to the Zeel App include a daily wellness check for providers, and in-app and text notifications to patients and consumers confirming that they are free of coronavirus symptoms. "During these unusual times, we know that many of our customers and patients prefer to be at home. Our best-in-class trust and safety protocols make delivering in-home health and wellness as seamless as possible," says Hamadeh. Licensed massage therapists in the state of New Hampshire are encouraged to apply to join Zeel's platform at www.zeel.com/provider.

Zeel is the nation's leading in-home health, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. Zeel has been named as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times in 2020, one of Crains NY's Fast 50 in 2019 , and on the Inc. 5000 from 2017-2020. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

