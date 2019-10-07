Zeel Named To 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List, Called One Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America" By Entrepreneur Magazine

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel has been recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine in its 2019 Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a celebrated annual study based on the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Entrepreneur cites Zeel as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value. The company was ranked #25 on the list in 2019, and #225 in 2018.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine. Entrepreneur has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a great business. At Zeel, we work hard every day to balance industry-leading innovation with good old-fashioned customer service. We're both a industry-shifting tech company and a person-to-person business - empathy and entrepreneurship are at the core of everything Zeel does," says Zeel Founder and CEO, Samer Hamadeh.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

About Zeel

Zeel brings Massage On Demand® to customers in homes, hotels, workplaces, and events across the country. Zeel massages are booked on the Zeel app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com, and can be scheduled with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm, 365 days a year. Customers select their preferences, including the time, duration, and location for the massage and the desired massage technique. Zeel then dispatches massage therapists from its network of 11,000 licensed, vetted, experienced professionals. Zeel also offers an award-winning staffing solution to more than 400 hotels and spas nationwide with Zeel Spa®. Zeel's fast growing corporate wellness division, Zeel@Work offers in-office chair massage, assisted stretching, meditation, and yoga instruction to more than 1400 companies across the country. To learn more about Zeel, visit www.zeel.com .

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine. For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

