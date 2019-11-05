Zeel Named To Crain's Fast 50 For Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's New York Business named Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, No. 43 on its annual Fast 50 list of the New York City metro area's fastest-growing companies. Zeel achieved a three-year revenue growth of more than 300 percent.



Crain's New York Fast 50 highlights the area's most innovative companies, their winning business strategies, and most importantly, their rapid revenue growth. Companies such as Brooklinen, Bombas, and Peloton are also recognized on this year's Fast 50 list. The honor comes shortly after Zeel announced that world-renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford would be joining the company as Brand Ambassador, and that global tennis champion Venus Williams would be welcomed to its Board of Directors.

"We're honored to be on the Crain's Fast 50 for the third year in a row," says Zeel founder and CEO Samer Hamadeh. "We continue to grow, scale, and innovate, recently announcing the addition of yoga classes and guided meditation for Zeel@Work, and the development of our new Zeel@Sports division. I can't help but be enthusiastic for what the future has in store for this company."

Details about the Fast 50 list are available at www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/2019-fast-50

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel includes Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide, and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga, and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of U.S.-based corporations.

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business and CrainsNewYork.com were founded by Crain Communications Inc., publisher of more than 25 special interest publications. Each week, Crain's provides the fast-breaking stories and in-depth reports of local business news that have made Crain's the most trusted name in New York business. With award-winning content that cannot be found in any other publication, Crain's continually scoops other media operations.

