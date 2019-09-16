ZeeVee Announces Support for Dante; Dante Enabled ZyPer4K Decoder Available for Immediate Shipment

MUMBAI, India and LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just prior to the start of this week's InfoComm India 2019 conference, ZeeVee, Inc. is announcing support for Dante, the pro audio industry's leading technology for IP-based transport and distribution of uncompressed streaming audio.

The first version of ZeeVee's ZyPer4K AV decoder with an integrated Dante transmitter, image here, is available for immediate shipment and ordering in booth #896. The company will be co-exhibiting with the SDVoE Alliance and NETGEAR.

Equipped with Dante technology, the ZeeVee ZyPer4K decoder will enable users to route any audio source within a ZyPer4K deployment to a Dante network. Dante audio over IP includes support for features such as "human" readable names for all connected devices, automatic device discovery, one-click routing and low deterministic latency. In addition, it provides stable performance and enables automatic reconnection of system components after power cycles.

"Dante is a powerful, widely-adopted audio distribution solution that manufacturers have integrated into more than 1,600 devices," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "Our ability to support Dante in a flagship SDVoE 4K decoder both supports and enhances the principle of product interoperability that's central to our market approach. It makes ZyPer4K a very attractive option for companies looking for the best solutions in professional-grade AV networking."

Like all Dante devices, the Dante transmitter found in the ZyPer4K decoder is managed by the Dante Controller application. This virtual patch panel provides for the convenient connecting of devices, clocking, sampling control and the ability to manually choose between unicast and multicast signal distribution.

Audio from any ZyPer4K encoder can be routed directly to a Zyper4K decoder and inserted onto the Dante network via the embedded Dante transmitter. In addition, the ZyPer4K system allows video and audio to be independently routed, so users can opt to route both signals from different sources to the decoder.

More information about ZeeVee's ZyPer4K decoder with embedded Dante support can be found here.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

SOURCE ZeeVee