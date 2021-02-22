Zefr Appoints Kristi Argyilan to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the leading contextual data company for brand safety and brand suitability solutions in video, today announced the appointment of Kristi Argyilan to its board of directors.

Kristi brings a wealth of leadership experience at the intersection of data, video and measurement technology. Kristi most recently joined Bed Bath & Beyond as SVP of Brand Innovation to lead the innovation arm of the BBBY Brand team advancing key capabilities, developing new programs and services to build customer loyalty, and creating new ways to leverage brand marketing channels.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zefr's board of directors," said Kristi Argyilan. "For brand marketers, aligning with brand safe and brand suitable content has never been more important, or more challenging. Zefr's contextual data solutions play a crucial role in solving these important issues, and I'm excited to support the company's growth."

Prior to Bed Bath and Beyond, Kristi spent time at Target originally as Senior Vice President of Media beginning in July 2014, spearheading Target's enterprise media strategy to drive the balance of 'Math & Magic' through the capabilities of Communications Strategy, All Digital & Traditional Media Channels, Guest Engagement, and Measurement while also building Target's vendor marketing into Target Media Network, Target's entry into the publishing business. Kristi was then elevated to President, Roundel as TMN was elevated as a strategic priority for Target and the rebranding to Roundel under her leadership marked the elevation of this business in its importance to Target and the advertising industry.

While at Target, Kristi and her team's work received industry recognition including: TR Top Women in Retail, CSA Top Women in Tech, Digiday People Based Marketing Pioneer, MMA Media Company of the Year, MMA Global Marketer of the Year, Digital 40 over 40, Internationalist Next 50, Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing.

"We're delighted to have Kristi Argyilan join Zefr's board of directors," said Rich Raddon, Zefr co-CEO and co-Founder. "As a brand executive, Kristi knows first-hand the importance of brand suitability and content adjacency in video. Her expertise and leadership at some of the world's most iconic brands will be invaluable to the growth of Zefr's business."

"Kristi is a fantastic addition to our board," said Zach James, co-Founder and co-CEO of Zefr. "Her extensive knowledge and forward-thinking approach to data-driven marketing will be critical to the company's momentum and enterprise growth."

Earlier in her career Kristi held multiple roles at Mediabrands including leading global brands Microsoft and Schwab with her final role as President of MAGNA Global North America leading Automated Marketplace Development including Cadreon. Among many accolades, Kristi has been named by AD AGE as a Media Maven and a Woman to Watch.

Kristi Argyilan's appointment comes on the heels of Zefr's momentum in 2020, in which they were named a Brand Safety partner by Facebook and a Brand Safety and Suitability Reporting Partner by YouTube. The company continues to focus on global expansion, and extending its leadership role in responsible marketing solutions aligned to key industry standards, including GARM, the 4A's and the IAB taxonomy.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leading contextual data company that enables responsible marketing for brands, agencies and platforms. Its data and media solutions enable brands and agencies to activate and measure brand suitability preferences on scaled video platforms, aligned with the GARM and 4A's industry standards. As an official YouTube Measurement Partner and Facebook Marketing Partner, the company leverages patented Human-in-the-Loop technology to offer brands and agencies more precise and granular brand suitability solutions on scaled platforms. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Spain and Sweden. For more information, go to: http://zefr.com .

CONTACT: Andrew Serby, 401-330-9028, [email protected]

SOURCE Zefr

Related Links

http://zefr.com

